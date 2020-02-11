Govt sets up renewable energy facilitation centre

The government on Tuesday announced setting up of a renewable energy facilitation centre to provide industry and investors timely information related to its policies and programmes for the sector. The centre has been set up at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) here and will be headed by Joint Secretary Amitesh Kumar Sinha.

"The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy today (Tuesday) opened a RE Industry and Investors' Facilitation Centre in the Ministry. This will work as a focal point to provide correct and timely information on policies and programmes of the government and also resolve the issues of the renewable energy (RE) investors and industry in the country," the MNRE said. Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said the government is committed to increasing share of renewable energy to 40 per cent of the country's total power generation capacity by 2030. The centre will play an important role to achieve this goal as it will work as a fast track mechanism in resolving the investors' issues, he added.

The minister further said at present 86 GW RE capacity has already been installed in India, another 34 GW is under implementation while 30 GW is at various stages of tendering. The ministry is also setting up ultra mega RE power projects for providing land and transmission on plug and play basis, he added.

Singh said the facilitation centre "will catalyse and boost investor confidence and ensure timely completion of the projects in the sector. Soon, a dedicated portal will be developed for the purpose." PTI ABI ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

