Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman seeks to debunk data fudging claims, takes on Chidambaram over defence budget allocation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:52 IST
Sitharaman seeks to debunk data fudging claims, takes on Chidambaram over defence budget allocation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought to debunk claims of data fudging by the government and said the government was not hiding any numbers. "No resources have been cut down for anybody but I wish to assure all members who participated during the discussion that the government is keen to work together with everybody and we want the economy to gallop," Sitharaman said replying to a debate on the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Rajya Sabha.

Without naming Congress leader P Chidambaram, she took on the former finance minister for his remarks that the chief of defence staff should strongly protest against the reduced budget allocation for defence sector and that his party would stand in his support. Talking about previous UPA government, Sitharaman said "the entire defence ministry was paralysed, the defence of India was paralysed, they did not have an equipment and look at the way, bullet-proof dresses were not available".

"What about Rafale? Why didn't they buy it?. So having paralysed the defence of India, it is very odd that a former minister wants the defence ministry to protest. I am shocked at the way in which governance is being treated," she said. In a marginal hike, the defence budget was increased to Rs 3.37 lakh crore for 2020-21 against last year's Rs 3.18 lakh crore, notwithstanding expectations of a significantly higher allocation to fast-track long-pending military modernisation efforts.

Sitharaman had served as Defence Minister in the first term of the Modi government. Speaking on allegations and questions raised on the data and account fudging by the government, she highlighted that between 2005-2006 and 2010-11, every year there was issuance of oil bonds.

She asserted that Modi government has not fudged any accounts. "The total of oil bonds issued was Rs 1.4 lakh crore or 1.9 per cent of then GDP. Even today, we are paying annually Rs 9,900 crore on these bonds as interest.

"Alright the government borrows and we have to pay interest. Understood. Government's liability on oil subsidy is something where we all have to see when we are talked down to fudging of accounts," Sitharaman explained. She said the government liability on oil subsidies was shifted to oil marketing companies during the UPA rule so that their books appear nice and they don't have too much of overload.

Between 2012 and 2013, foreign investment recorded a negative 36 per cent growth, the minister said, adding, "literally FDI ran out of this country. And this is competent doctors holding the economy together". Referring to fiscal deficit data, she asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, fiscal discipline has been maintained all through

She read out the fiscal deficit numbers between 2014-15, till Budget Expenditure 2020-21 to back her assertions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bruised Irish rivals allow Sinn Fein government initiative

Irelands Fianna Fail and Fine Gael let Sinn Fein proceed with trying to form a government without them on Tuesday, a process most acknowledged would ultimately require two of the now three largest parties to work together.Sinn Fein, a left-...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq notch new records on optimism coronavirus may plateau soon

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes hit record highs on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser sparked expectations that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking, while T-Mobile shares jumped after a federal judge approved its purchase of Spr...

UPDATE 1-Second plane carrying Canadian evacuees from China arrives in Canada

A second plane, carrying 185 Canadian evacuees from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan, has landed at an air-force base in Trenton, Ontario, the Canadian government said on Tuesday. The outbreak, which originated in Wuhan in Hub...

Cricket-Wood desperate to 'ride the wave' in Twenty20 series

Mark Wood says England will use the same mentality that won them the 50-over World Cup on home soil last year as they build towards the Twenty20 version in Australia in October. The fast bowler is likely to feature heavily for England in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020