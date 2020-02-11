Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Allianz offers unlimited sum insured with new health policy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:29 IST
Bajaj Allianz offers unlimited sum insured with new health policy

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched a new health insurance policy that offers unlimited sum to the insured person. The new policy, which the insurer claims to be an industry first, works on the basis of per day room rent, the Pune-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The policy can be taken for one, two or three years, it added. With the new product called 'Health Infinity', which is an individual health insurance policy that provides unlimited sum to the insured, the company aims not only to make health insurance an attractive proposition but also to give customers a product without any restrictions on the sum insured to avail quality medical treatment, it said.

A person can choose coverage limit according to the per day room rent options which range between Rs 3,000 and Rs 50,000, the company said, adding that based on the chosen option, the insured will be indemnified 100 times of the per day room rent limit, beyond which if the claim amount exceeds, a co-payment of 15, 20, or 25 per cent is applicable. But this co-payment is applicable only on the claim amount which exceeds 100 times room rent and not on the total claim amount, it said.

The policy covers in-patient hospitalisation and treatment without any sub-limit. The premium depends on the age of the proposer, per day room rent opted and the co-payment option availed. "As medical exigencies are unpredictable, it is difficult to determine the medical expenses in advance and accordingly opt for a policy. With Health Infinity, we have removed these constraints and introduced a cover for our customers, with unlimited sum insured for the first time in the insurance industry in an attempt to provide them unlimited care and security in the truest way," Bajaj Allianz Managing Director and Chief Executive Tapan Singhel said.

The policy will cover pre-hospitalisation medical expenses of 60 days, post-hospitalisation of 90 days, road ambulance expenses up to Rs 5,000 per hospitalisation and day care procedures as listed in the policy document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MLAs to meet at Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday to pick legislature party leader

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the partys newly elected MLAs at his residence on Wednesday, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. In the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am on Wednesday, the AAPs Leader of Legislature Party wi...

2019-nCoV: Maha woman appeals for rescue from Wuhan in China

A woman from Satara district of Maharashtra stranded in Wuhan in China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak there has appealed to the Centre through social media to airlift her and several compatriots facing a similar situation. Ashini Av...

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime and Rublev advance in Rotterdam, Fognini ousted

Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Germanys Jan-Lennard Struff to win 6-3 1-6 6-3 and advance to the last-16 of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who had his breakthrough season last year when he...

Total CEO says governments not oil firms must drive carbon curbs

It is up to governments to drive decarbonization and consumers will have to pay more to achieve carbon neutrality, Totals chief executive said, adding the French firm has no intention of moving away from oil and gas production. Oil firms sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020