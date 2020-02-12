Left Menu
IONpath Launches Research Services Offering Multiplexed Tissue Analysis to Empower Pharmaceutical Discovery and Development Programs

IONpath, Inc., today announces the launch of a dedicated service business providing access to their proprietary MIBIscope™ multiplexed imaging platform and its team of experts to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies working in immuno-oncology.

IONpath has previously provided custom research services to leading academic and pharmaceutical organizations as part of an Early Access Program. Now the company has formalized its intentions to become a partner of choice to those interrogating the tumor microenvironment to understand therapeutic mechanism of action and identify responder populations.

"We started this company because we love doing great science and working with great scientists," said Harris Fienberg, chief executive officer and co-founder, IONpath. "Our team is incredibly excited to enable the next generation of immunotherapy development on a massive scale."

Based in their global headquarters in Silicon Valley and serving clients from around the world, an expert team of engineers, pathologists and data scientists are leveraging the proprietary MIBIscope platform to help solve the most complex problems in immuno-oncology. The MIBIscope™ can simultaneously image forty or more individual proteins on a single slide with the reproducibility needed for large clinical studies. IONpath is building the capacity to stain, image and analyze over 15,000 highly multiplexed slides a year by the end of 2020. The company hopes to unlock valuable data about co-expression levels, proximity of cell populations and correlations to outcomes observed in patients to meaningfully contribute to the development of immunotherapies for partners across industry and academia.

If you or your company would be interested in learning more about what Research Services can do for your program, please contact us at research@ionpath.com to talk to our expert team or request a quote.

About IONpath, Inc.
IONpath, Inc. is revolutionizing tissue imaging to accelerate medical discovery and improve human health. The company's MIBIscope™ System, which utilizes Multiplexed Ion Beam Imaging (MIBI™) technology, represents a transformative step in tissue imaging by simultaneously multiplexing 40+ markers with single cell resolution. Leading research institutes and biotech and pharmaceutical companies are using the MIBIscope in immuno-oncology, immunology and neuroscience research where high-fidelity multiplexed imaging data is needed. In addition to the MIBIscope System IONpath empowers the research and development initiatives of academic, biotech and pharmaceutical partners through IONpath Research Services.

Visit www.ionpath.com to find out more.

Contact:
Terri Hnatyszyn
305-803-0824
media@ionpath.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088946/IONpath_Research_Services.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088947/IONpath_Logo.jpg

