Left Menu
Development News Edition

New category introduced in 2020 Diversity Awards NZ

The Impact Award will recognize organisations that provide a service that is having a measurable impact on New Zealand workplaces and our workforce.

New category introduced in 2020 Diversity Awards NZ
Organisations with fewer than 50 employees are eligible for a Small Organisation Excellence Award again this year. Image Credit: Pixabay

The introduction of a new category in 2020 will allow the Diversity Awards NZ™ to celebrate even more organisations doing workplace inclusion well and doing well because of it.

The Impact Award will recognize organisations that provide a service that is having a measurable impact on New Zealand workplaces and our workforce.

"The award will be given to a programme or initiative that targets a diversity dimension or inclusion objective that is delivering positive benefits to workforce participation and engagement and productivity, whether at a workplace or industry level," says Diversity Works New Zealand Interim Chief Executive Adrienne Miller.

Previously an organization could enter an initiative only it was advancing a culture of diversity and inclusion within its own workplace, she says.

"This meant we were unable to showcase some of the amazing work being done by service providers or industry representative groups impacting a broader subset of the workforce," Miller says.

Organisations with fewer than 50 employees are eligible for a Small Organisation Excellence Award again this year. This can be awarded in any category. "Statistics show almost one million people work for New Zealand enterprises that employ fewer than 50 people, so the mahi these small organisations are doing to advance diversity and inclusion has a big impact," Miller says. "We want to recognize that and encourage other small organisations to share their stories."

Now in their 23rd year, the Diversity Awards NZ™ is an opportunity for New Zealand workplaces to celebrate the important work they are doing in the diversity space, share the lessons they have learned and take inspiration from other organisations building a more inclusive Aotearoa.

Entries are open and the addition of the new award brings the total number of categories to 10.

2020 Diversity Awards NZ™

Previous Supreme Winners include Vector Limited, the New Zealand Defence Force, Real Journeys, New Zealand Police

10 categories: Empowerment, Rainbow Inclusion, Cultural Celebration, Breaking Barriers, Impact, Walk the Talk, Emerging Diversity and Inclusion, Work-Life Balance, Tomorrow's Workforce and Skills Highway

A supreme winner was chosen from category winners

Winners are chosen by an independent judging panel.

Organisations with fewer than 50 employees are eligible for a Small Organisation Excellence Award. This can be awarded in any category.

Entries close at 3 pm on Tuesday, 5 May 2020Finalists announced in early JuneWinners announced at Gala Dinner in Auckland on Wednesday, 26 August 2020.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico City killing sparks fury over violence against women

The gruesome murder of a 25-year-old woman in Mexicos capital has unleashed outrage among authorities and rights groups after leaked photos of her mutilated body appeared on the front page of a newspaper.Prosecutors will seek the maximum pu...

Copenhagen's challenge of staying green while hosting Euro 2020

Copenhagen, Feb 12 AFP With the aim of going carbon neutral by 2025, Copenhagen faces a challenge as it prepares to host Euro 2020 matches -- with the accompanying excesses -- while minimising the climate impact. This years tournament will ...

Former Massachusetts Governor Patrick to end 2020 presidential bid -CBS

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick planned to end his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, CBS News reported, citing a source familiar with the announcement.Campaign manager Abe Rakov did not confirm hi...

Death toll rises to 1,113 in China coronavirus; confirmed cases jump to over 44,000

The death toll in Chinas novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,113 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 44,653, health officials said on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020