Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denave Expands its Footprint in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:36 IST
Denave Expands its Footprint in India

BENGALURU, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denave a global sales tech enablement organisation, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, focused on delivering value to global sales ecosystem via progressive sales enablement services, announced the launch of its new office in Bangalore today. The new operational centre with the objective of strengthening technology and tele services kickstarts next phase of Denave's business growth. The company is aiming to tap into technology driven local talent pool to accelerate its foothold in southern India.

On this occasion Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO and Co-Founder, Denave said, "The new centre aligns with our business model of syncing our knowledge base, methodologies, and processes with the local market domain expertise and leveraging nuances of region specific work culture to effectively boost our business. Bengaluru is an important cog in the evolving technology landscape in India and its par excellence tech talent will help us improve our market coverage within India and accelerate our in-roads into related industries outside India."

Sharing an enthusiastic view, Sunil Munshi, CEO India and APAC, Denave said, "We are thrilled to strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and aim to establish it as 'Centre of excellence' of end to end sales enablement. We are looking at leveraging the local strength to drive our tech service portfolio and expand our customer base in India to 25-30% in the first phase. This move shall also serve as our guidepost in foraying into other relevant markets in India."

Denave has been enabling sales for over 20 years now and has influenced more than 5 billion USD in revenues for clients across sectors like technology, telecom, ONG, Consumer Durables, FMCG, E-commerce, mobile wallets and more. With its offices in India, Europe, Malaysia, Singapore and service portfolio rich in end to end sales enablement technology tools, it caters to the global sales ecosystem demands.

About Denave:

Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a wide range of service offerings. The company leverages latest technology trends and disruptive approach to create effective sales engines. Denave has built multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes, technology and innovation to drive revenue. Denave has reach across 5 continents, 50+ countries and 500+ cities globally. For more information, please visit www.denave.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

NLC India reports 18 pc growth in Q3 total income at Rs 2,437 crore

Navratna central public sector enterprise NLC India has reported 18 per cent growth in its total income during the third quarter ended December at Rs 2,437 crore as compared to Rs 2,070 crore in the same period of the previous year. For the...

Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Pens

Yanni Gourde roofed a shot from 10 feet at 245 of overtime Tuesday night to lift the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning to their eighth win in a row, 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Gourdes first goal in 36 games dating to Nov. 25.Temper...

Humpy wins, Harika loses in Cairns Cup

Indian players had mixed fortunes in the fifth round of the Cairns Cup Chess here with Koneru Humpy posting a win and D Harika suffering a defeat. Humpy returned to winning ways with a superb victory against overnight leader Nana Dzagnidze ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020