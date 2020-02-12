Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus casts chill over aviation outlook despite Asian growth

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:39 IST
Virus casts chill over aviation outlook despite Asian growth

Singapore, Feb 12 (AP) Airlines and aircraft makers are taking a body blow from the virus outbreak in China, as Boeing reported zero orders for new jets in January and forecasting the cargo business will likely contract in 2020. “We, like our customers, are trying to figure out the depth and breadth of this virus and the impact on the airlines,” Boeing's vice president for commercial marketing, Randy Tinseth, said Wednesday at the Singapore Air Show.

“Without doubt, we will see an impact,” he said. Tinseth said that the cargo business will likely be flat this year and that growth in aircraft sales is likely to fall below its forecast of 2.5-2.7% in 2020.

“If we're not seeing goods travel, not seeing planes fly, it's going to be tough to see any growth in the cargo market this year,” Tinseth said. “We see 14 months of contraction in the freight market.”

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has prompted many airlines to halt flights to and from China and devastated travel within the country as many cities halted public transport, seeking to slow its spread. In Southeast Asia, airlines will need 4,500 new aircraft over the next 20 years, worth $710 billion, Boeing forecasts. Commercial aviation services, an area Boeing is pursuing as it weathers hard times in airport orders and deliveries, are likely to be worth USD 785 billion in 2019-2038.

Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia are among the 10 biggest markets for aircraft, helping to make the region one of the world's biggest and fastest growing Worldwide, Boeing is forecasting the world will need 44,040 new commercial aircraft worth USD 6.8 trillion in the next 20 years, with after sales services valued at more than $9 trillion. “The fundamentals of our business tend to be strong. Our customers tend to understand these are long lived assets that demand tends to be durable," Tinseth said.

A key challenge for airlines and the industry as a whole is availability of pilots and technicians. The Asia-Pacific region will need 182,000 such personnel to fly and maintain growing airline fleets, Tinseth said. While the longer-term outlook for the industry is still vibrant, Boeing has a lot of work to do to restore confidence after crashes of its 737 Max jets in 2018 and 2019 led regulators to ground the aircraft, he acknowledged.

“The only way you build trust is one step at a time, one action at a time, and that's what we're going to try to do as a company,” he said.(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

NLC India reports 18 pc growth in Q3 total income at Rs 2,437 crore

Navratna central public sector enterprise NLC India has reported 18 per cent growth in its total income during the third quarter ended December at Rs 2,437 crore as compared to Rs 2,070 crore in the same period of the previous year. For the...

Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Pens

Yanni Gourde roofed a shot from 10 feet at 245 of overtime Tuesday night to lift the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning to their eighth win in a row, 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Gourdes first goal in 36 games dating to Nov. 25.Temper...

Humpy wins, Harika loses in Cairns Cup

Indian players had mixed fortunes in the fifth round of the Cairns Cup Chess here with Koneru Humpy posting a win and D Harika suffering a defeat. Humpy returned to winning ways with a superb victory against overnight leader Nana Dzagnidze ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020