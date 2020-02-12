Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndusInd Bank shares fall over 3 pc after downgrade

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 11:40 IST
IndusInd Bank shares fall over 3 pc after downgrade
Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of IndusInd Bank on Wednesday fell by over 3 percent after Moody's Investors Service revised down its outlook on the company to 'negative' from 'stable'. The scrip declined 3 percent to Rs 1,252.50 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it fell 3.16 percent to Rs 1,251.70. Concerns over a further deterioration in asset quality have led Moody's to revise down its outlook on IndusInd Bank to 'negative' from 'stable' on Tuesday.

The private sector bank's rating has been affirmed at the earlier one of 'Baa-3/P-3', Moody's said in a note. Baa3 denotes the lowest rating in investment grade on long-term corporate obligation which carries moderate risks.

"The outlook has been revised to negative to account for the risk of further asset quality deterioration," it said. Moody's noted that the bank has seen a deterioration in asset quality, particularly in the corporate segment over the last few quarters, and attributed the same to tight refinancing conditions faced by borrowers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Coronavirus cases fall, experts disagree over whether peak is near

China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending weight to a prediction from its senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April. Global markets took heart from the outlook b...

Taiwan says it didn't need China's permission for WHO meeting

Taiwans presence at a World Health Organization WHO meeting this week on the new coronavirus was the result of direct talks between the island and the body, and did not require Chinas permission, Taiwans Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.T...

UPDATE 9-Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden finishes fifth

Adds delegate count, quotes details By John Whitesides and Amanda BeckerMANCHESTER, N.H., Feb 11 - Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshires Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House...

Nitin Menon only Indian, record six women in ICC match-officials' list for women's T20

Nitin Memon is the lone Indian in the ICCs list of umpires for the upcoming Womens T20 World Cup in Australia, where an unprecedented six women will be in the match officials team for the tournament. As announced earlier, Indias GS Lakshmi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020