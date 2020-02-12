Left Menu
Induslnd Bank records highest growth in brand value among top global banks

Induslnd Bank has topped the list of highest increase in brand value among global banks, according to The Banker's Top 500 Banking Brands 2020 report.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 12:39 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 12:39 IST
The private sector lender is leveraging innovation towards driving customer convenience. Image Credit: ANI

Induslnd Bank has topped the list of highest increase in brand value among global banks, according to The Banker's Top 500 Banking Brands 2020 report. As per the report, which benchmarks the strength, risk and potential of a brand relative to its competitors, the brand value of Induslnd Bank has increased by 122 per cent over the past 12 months, making it the highest placed for growth in brand value across the globe.

The Banker is the world's most premier financial affairs publication owned by The Financial Times Ltd. "We are pleased to see our sustained efforts being rewarded," said Anil Ramachandran, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Retail Unsecured Assets at Induslnd Bank.

"Our brand is defined by our commitment to the customer and on ensuring that we provide the customer with an enhanced banking experience at every touchpoint. At the heart of this is our constant focus on leveraging innovation towards driving customer convenience," he said in a statement on Wednesday. Induslnd Bank started operations in 1994 and reported total assets of Rs 3.1 lakh crore at the end of Q3 FY20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

