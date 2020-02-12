RBI's enhanced role to deter malpractices, add credibility to financial system: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank's enhanced regulatory role will deter malpractices and make the nation's financial system more credible. "Regulatory oversight of the RBI has also brought greater stability of banking operations," the president said in his address at the golden jubilee celebration of the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) here.

He said recently the role of RBI as the regulator has been enhanced, and "We trust that this will deter malpractices and make our financial system more credible". Banks are the fulcrum of the country's economic ecosystem, and have played a sterling role in fuelling India's growth over the years, he stated.

Through financial inclusion, we have taken rapid strides to cover the un-banked population, and the increase of deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is a positive step in assuring our savers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.