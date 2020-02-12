Numerator, a US based, Data and Tech Company Opened its R&D Center in Pune

Numerator, a US based, data and Tech Company reinventing market research is opening its Engineering center in Pune, Maharashtra. Over the next 2 years, Numerator plans to ramp up staff significantly and will aim to deliver leading edge and mission critical technologies to its large, multinational customers.

Currently, Numerator is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and has 1,600 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are among Numerator’s clientele.

The center was inaugurated by Mr. Chetan Ghai, Chief Product Officer and a new hire, Ms. Sneha Javheri, joining Numerator on the inauguration day, February, 2020. Teresa Grau, Numerator’s Chief Human Resource Officer was also present during the event. Numerator will be located at The Hive at Bund Garden Road, Pune, which is a prestigious office co-working space in the heart of the city near the Sheraton Grand Hotel.

“We are proud to announce that our new location, like our company, is at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and great brands. Investing and growing our capabilities and our business in the Indian market is a strategic step to ensuring we can develop the best solutions possible for our customers. Our new centre is designed to further inspire the innovation, creativity and collaboration we’re known for” said Chetan Ghai, Chief Product Officer Numerator.

