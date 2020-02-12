Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digital Jalebi partners with defence organisations at Defence Expo 2020, Lucknow

Digital Jalebi, India's leading experiential design studio participated at the eleventh edition of biennial Defence Expo 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:04 IST
Digital Jalebi partners with defence organisations at Defence Expo 2020, Lucknow
Defence Expo 2020, Lucknow. Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Feb 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digital Jalebi, India's leading experiential design studio participated at the eleventh edition of biennial Defence Expo 2020. The event was held in Lucknow over a period of five days from Feb 5 to 9. The theme of this year's Defence Expo was "Digital Transformation of Defence".

Digital Jalebi developed various exhibits for DRDO, premier Defence Research and Development Organisation of the GOI; HAL, state-owned aerospace and defence company governed under the management of the Indian Ministry of Defence and UPEIDA, an Uttar Pradesh government authority set up to develop expressway projects in the state. Digital Jalebi captivated the audiences through their installations which include holographic display, knowledge fountain and touch-based interactive kiosk for HAL; holographic display and big screen augmented reality for DRDO; big screen augmented reality, virtual reality that takes the user through an Expressway and Holobox for UPEIDA.

The experiential studio by leveraging innovative technologies helped these organisations share significant information with end-users including the advancements and developments in the field of defence, showcase the fleet industry and their future plans and let the users experience the amenities on real expressways, through an interactive and immersive medium. Apart from doing exhibits for DRDO, HAL and UPEIDA, Digital Jalebi also exhibited their work and solutions "Invest in Karnataka" where the studio exhibited their work in the field of defence using the tools of augmented reality and virtual reality.

There has been a rise in the deployment of digital reality in defence departments globally. Military industry, which always looks out for new ideas, is slowly emerging as one of the major investors in engaging, immersive, multisensory technologies like AI, AR, VR and immersive media to solve challenges, showcase developments in defence and future plans. "We are elated to get the opportunity of building more powerful impact stories of products by these organisations for end customers and citizens using cutting edge technology for prestigious organisations including DRDO, HAL and UPEIDA. The expo gave us a platform to show our strengths and potentialities through our work. We made sure our exhibits are engaging, educating and entertaining", said Nikhil, Co-founder, Digital Jalebi.

Defence industry which always remains into the lookout for new ideas is slowly emerging as one of the major investors into VR. The military industry which always remains into the lookout for new ideas is slowly emerging as one of the major investors into VR. The military industry which always remains into the lookout for new ideas is slowly emerging as one of the major investors into VR. Digital Jalebi is an experiential design studio that creates interactive experiences which are immersive, engaging and emotional. Digital Jalebi builds smarter conversational campaigns for brands that create emotional connections, fuel conversations and deliver business results.

The company is continuously striving to connect brands and people in more meaningful ways by creating emotionally engaging experiences that generate lasting brand love and deliver transformative experiences that deepen brand loyalty and drive brand performance. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Environmental, social concerns on Gen Next designers' agenda

Artistes should always articulate the cultural, political, social and environmental elements of the world through their work, according to Gen Next designers. The first day of the Lakme Fashion Week SummerResort 2020 kick-started with four ...

Hero MotoCorp forays into connected mobility space; launches service with 4 models

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has forayed into connected mobility solutions with the launch of a cloud-based solution which would be offered initially with four models -- XPulse 200, Pleasure, Pas...

Britain to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content

Britain said on Wednesday it would impose a new duty of care on big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google, and Snap, to better protect online users from harmful content.The government said the duty of care would be designed to ensure tha...

Singapore's UOB allocates $2.2 bln for companies impacted by coronavirus

Singapore lender United Overseas Bank UOB said on Wednesday it has allocated S3 billion 2.16 billion to companies in the city-state as relief assistance to help tide them over during the coronavirus outbreak.In the face of the likely econom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020