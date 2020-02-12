Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRB Infra commissions Goa-Karnataka border highway project

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:05 IST
IRB Infra commissions Goa-Karnataka border highway project

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday said it has commissioned its Goa/Karnataka Border – Kundapur four laning highway project, built at a cost of Rs 3,447 crore. The project has a concession life of 28 years.

"IRB Westcoast Tollway Ltd, the special purpose vehicle of ... IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has commissioned its Goa/Karnataka Border - Kundapur four laning highway project; thus, now opened for vehicular traffic," the company said in a statement. With this project getting commissioned, all the 12 projects in the company's BOT (build, operate, transfer) portfolio are now revenue-generating projects, the filing added.

"We are happy to commission the important coast highway infrastructure link between West and South India. We believe that the project would bring the world-class and safe commuting experience of the highway infrastructure in India," IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said. The project has a service road of 61.26 km; 9 pedestrian underpasses; 3 vehicular underpasses; 4 flyovers; 39 small bridges; 14 major bridges; 23 intersections; 573 culverts; and 3 railway over bridges and 3 toll fee plazas.

The company said Goa/Karnataka Border – Kundapur stretch of 189.6 kms is part of NH – 17, which is the important north-south highway link on the western coast of India. The company had bagged this project under National Highways Development Project Phase IV on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis and had a viability gap funding of Rs 536.22 crore.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is one of the largest private roads and highways infrastructure developers in India having a track record of constructing over 12,600 lane kms in two decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Environmental, social concerns on Gen Next designers' agenda

Artistes should always articulate the cultural, political, social and environmental elements of the world through their work, according to Gen Next designers. The first day of the Lakme Fashion Week SummerResort 2020 kick-started with four ...

Hero MotoCorp forays into connected mobility space; launches service with 4 models

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has forayed into connected mobility solutions with the launch of a cloud-based solution which would be offered initially with four models -- XPulse 200, Pleasure, Pas...

Britain to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content

Britain said on Wednesday it would impose a new duty of care on big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google, and Snap, to better protect online users from harmful content.The government said the duty of care would be designed to ensure tha...

Singapore's UOB allocates $2.2 bln for companies impacted by coronavirus

Singapore lender United Overseas Bank UOB said on Wednesday it has allocated S3 billion 2.16 billion to companies in the city-state as relief assistance to help tide them over during the coronavirus outbreak.In the face of the likely econom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020