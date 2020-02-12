JM Financial to raise Rs 300 cr in debt

Mid-sized non-banking lender JM Financial will hit the debt market with a Rs 100 crore NCD issue on Thursday. This is the third tranche of its planned fully-secured NCD (non-convertible debentures) sale this fiscal year and the issue has a greenshoe option of an additional Rs 200 crore, taking the overall issue to Rs 300 crore, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The issue will be sold by JM Financial Products, a subsidiary of JM Financial, and will give the investors an annual yield of up to 10 percent. The company has so far this fiscal year raised over Rs 500 crore through NCD sales.

The issue comes with a tenor of 24 months to 120 months and offers interest payment on a monthly and annual basis, offering a coupon of 9.29 to 10 percent. JM Financial Managing Director Vishal Kampani said the latest debt sale will help the company further diversify the borrowing and investor mix.

The company's debt/equity ratio stands at 2.4 times. The issue, rated by both Crisil and Icra, will be listed on the BSE and is managed by AK Capital Services, JM Financial and Trust Investment Advisors.

JM Financial Product had a loan book of Rs 4,137.2 crore as of December quarter. Shares of JM Financial were trading 0.8 percent lower at Rs 114.15 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.