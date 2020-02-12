Left Menu
CISF seizes Rs 45 lakh in foreign currency from meatballs, peanuts at IGI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CISF has seized Rs 45 lakh worth of foreign currency hidden in cooked meat pieces, peanuts and sealed biscuit packets from a passenger at the Delhi airport, officials said on Wednesday. Five hundred and eight crisp currency notes were recovered from the eatables.

The unique modus operandi of currency smuggling came to light on Tuesday evening when security personnel intercepted Murad Ali, 25, on the basis of his "suspicious" behaviour when he reached Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport to board an Air India flight to Dubai. "On physical checking of the passenger's baggage, a high volume of foreign currency was found concealed in cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, biscuit packets and other eatables," CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said.

"This is a unique and peculiar way of concealing foreign currency for smuggling," Singh said. A video of the interception provided by the force showed the security personnel cracking peanuts, unzipping sealed biscuit packets and digging into oily meat pieces to extract an assortment of Saudi Riyal, Qatari Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal and Euro rolled and wrapped neatly inside.

The estimated worth of this seized cache is Rs 45 lakh and the passenger, who had a tourist visa for Dubai, and the currency have been handed over to Customs authorities, the CISF spokesperson said. The Central Industrial Security Force guards the Delhi airport.

