Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFC Q3 net down 12 pc to Rs 3,386 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:02 IST
PFC Q3 net down 12 pc to Rs 3,386 cr

State-run Power Finance Corporation reported a 12 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,386.72 crore in the December quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 3,876.17 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 15,878.04 crore during October-December from Rs 14,050.95 crore a year ago. During April-December, consolidated net profit was at Rs 8,783.55 crore as compared with Rs 9,249.01 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 12,640.27 crore in 2018-19. The company's board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 9.50 per equity share for 2019-20.

It has fixed March 2, 2020 as the 'Record Date' for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The board has fixed the company's borrowing limit at Rs 90,000 crore for 2020-21, which includes Rs 55,000 long-term borrowing like term loans, bonds.

Besides, the company can also raise Rs 15,000 crore through long term foreign currency bonds, Rs 5,000 crore via short term borrowings and Rs 15,000 crore via commercial papers. The company has revised the borrowing limit for 2019-20 fiscal year to Rs 1 lakh crore. Last year in March, the company had set a borrowing limit of Rs 81,000 crore for the current financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Mitra writes to RBI over 'discriminatory' hiring

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has written to the Reserve Bank of India, expressing concern over discriminatory hiring by the apex bank, officials of an employees union said on Wednesday. The All India Reserve Bank Employees Assoc...

UPDATE 1-BP sets deeper 2050 carbon target in CEO reinvention

BP pledged to sharply reduce its carbon emissions by 2050 as part of a reinvention of the 111-year old company by newly-appointed chief executive Bernard Looney.BP on Wednesday set more ambitious targets than rivals such as Royal Dutch Shel...

Chinese Communist Party takes steps to curb virus spread -CCTV

The standing committee of Chinas Communist Party said on Monday it will implement prudent monetary policy and various measures to halt the spread of coronavirus and counter the epidemics impact on Chinas economy, state broadcaster CCTV repo...

Indian women will have to learn from mistakes to win elusive ICC trophy: Diana Edulji

Former captain Diana Edulji feels the Indian womens team will have to learn from the repeated mistakes it is making at the moment to end its ICC title drought in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The tournament is to be held in Australia from Feb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020