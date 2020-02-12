Left Menu
RVNL Dec qtr profit slumps 63 pc to Rs 103 cr

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday posted 62.9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 103.48 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had clocked a profit of Rs 279.51 crore in the year-ago period, RVNL said in a filing to the BSE.

However, the income rose to Rs 3,773.13 crore from Rs 3,081.74 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing said. The company's stock closed at Rs 23.75, down 3.85 per cent, on the BSE.

