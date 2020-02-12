Natco Pharma Q3 net profit declines 34 pc to Rs 104.4 cr

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Wednesday reported a 34.46 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 159.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 513 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 580 crore for the same period a year ago. "The company continues to face margin pressures in its Hepatitis C portfolio," the filing said.

The company's board has recommended a third interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each. Shares of Natco Pharma closed at Rs 712 per scrip on BSE, down 0.59 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.