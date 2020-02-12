Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siemens provides digital solutions for Kolkata East-West Metro Project

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:19 IST
Siemens provides digital solutions for Kolkata East-West Metro Project

Siemens Ltd on Wednesday said the company has installed an efficient power supply system with advanced passenger safety features in the Kolkata East-West Metro Project. The project of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) will be inaugurated on Thursday, Siemens said in a statement.

"Siemens has successfully implemented an efficient power supply system with advanced passenger safety features for Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL). Siemens-powered metro line is to be inaugurated in Kolkata (tomorrow)," the company said in a statement. The company added that it has designed, tested and commissioned power supply systems, including cutting-edge supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) and operation control centre and advanced intelligent infrastructure features such as passenger safety and digital simulation.

The solution also includes digital simulation of the entire metro rail corridor in Kolkata. The Kolkata East-West Metro Project is a rapid transit system connecting Kolkata and Howrah, it said.

It has a total length of 16.1 kilometers and serves 12 stations. The installation of the system has made six elevated stations with the operation control centre and depot at central park along the 5.5-kilometer route operational. Siemens Head (Mobility) Tilak Raj Seth said, "We take great pride in partnering KMRCL in this prestigious project. The metro rail system has proven to be the most efficient mode of transportation in terms of energy consumption, space occupancy and the number of people transported." PTI ABI HRS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Lawyers ask U.S., Britain to arrest UAE officials for war crimes in Yemen

A British law firm filed requests on Wednesday with the authorities in Britain, the United States and Turkey to arrest senior officials from the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of carrying out war crimes and torture in Yemen. The complain...

Versa Expands Executive Leadership Team to Lead Global Expansion and Meet Accelerating Worldwide Demand for Secure SD-WAN

&#160;Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, today announced it has named long-time Silicon Valley marketing executive Michael Wood as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Wood joins Versa to drive brand awareness, product marketing, ...

UPDATE 3-BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major

BP plans deep cuts to its carbon emissions by 2050, setting one of the oil sectors most ambitious targets, as part of the biggest overhaul in the companys 111-year history by new chief executive Bernard Looney.The targets set on Wednesday p...

J-K admin reclaims land in Amritsar after 56 years

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has wrested control of a prized piece of land in Punjabs Amritsar city which was under illegal occupation for nearly 56 years, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. The Resident Commission of the Jamm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020