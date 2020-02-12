Siemens provides digital solutions for Kolkata East-West Metro Project

Siemens Ltd on Wednesday said the company has installed an efficient power supply system with advanced passenger safety features in the Kolkata East-West Metro Project. The project of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) will be inaugurated on Thursday, Siemens said in a statement.

"Siemens has successfully implemented an efficient power supply system with advanced passenger safety features for Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL). Siemens-powered metro line is to be inaugurated in Kolkata (tomorrow)," the company said in a statement. The company added that it has designed, tested and commissioned power supply systems, including cutting-edge supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) and operation control centre and advanced intelligent infrastructure features such as passenger safety and digital simulation.

The solution also includes digital simulation of the entire metro rail corridor in Kolkata. The Kolkata East-West Metro Project is a rapid transit system connecting Kolkata and Howrah, it said.

It has a total length of 16.1 kilometers and serves 12 stations. The installation of the system has made six elevated stations with the operation control centre and depot at central park along the 5.5-kilometer route operational. Siemens Head (Mobility) Tilak Raj Seth said, "We take great pride in partnering KMRCL in this prestigious project. The metro rail system has proven to be the most efficient mode of transportation in terms of energy consumption, space occupancy and the number of people transported." PTI ABI HRS

