Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mutual funds log Rs 1.2 lakh cr inflow in Jan on infusion in liquid schemes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:15 IST
Mutual funds log Rs 1.2 lakh cr inflow in Jan on infusion in liquid schemes

Investors pumped Rs 1.2 lakh crore into various mutual fund schemes in January, after pulling out a massive Rs 62,000 crore in the preceding month, primarily on account of infusion in liquid and overnight schemes. Mutual fund inflows will gather further momentum in the coming months, Union Asset Management Company CEO G Pradeepkumar said.

According to data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), net inflow of Rs 1.2 lakh crore was witnessed in mutual fund schemes last month as compared to an outflow of Rs 61,810 crore in December. Fund managers attributed the growth in asset base to strong inflow of around Rs 1.09 lakh crore in debt-oriented schemes.

Among debt-oriented schemes, liquid funds, with investments in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for shorter horizon, received flows worth about Rs 59,683 crore, the highest among the fixed-income segment last month. In addition, overnight funds, which invest in securities with maturity of one day, received inflow of about Rs 22,652 crore.

"On the fixed-income side one of the noticeable trends is a shift away from liquid funds toward overnight funds. With the introduction of exit load in liquid funds and certain additional restrictions that will come into effect from April 1, 2020, we expect this trend to continue," Pradeepkumar said. The open-ended equity and equity-linked saving schemes witnessed an infusion of Rs 7,877 crore, while there was an outflow of Rs 330 crore in close-ended equity plans, taking total equity inflows to Rs 7,547 crore last month. In December, net inflows in such schemes stood at Rs 4,432 crore.

Small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap funds saw inflows of Rs 1,073 crore, Rs 1,798 crore and Rs 1,154 crore, respectively, in January. It is interesting to note this flow is well spread between the category of funds such as large-cap, mid-cap and multi-cap, among others.

During January 2020, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 5.31 per cent and 6.71 per cent, respectively. "With overall sentiments improving on the back of softer crude oil prices and lower interest rates as also unconventional steps taken by RBI recently has led to expectations of further softening of interest rates. These factors should help to sustain the growth in equity markets in the near term," Pradeepkumar added.

Nippon Life India Asset Management ED and CEO Sundeep Sikka said, "With the Union Budget 2020 and subsequent RBI policy leading several structural changes, we will continue to stay optimistic on the market outlook. The retail investors may continue investing in the markets through SIPs (systematic investment plans), while staying balanced in their investing approach between different asset classes".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shafali receives words of appreciation from idol Tendulkar

India opener Shafali Verma made it a point to watch her idol Sachin Tendulkar play in his last Ranji match at Lahli more than six years ago and the 16-year-old has now got the the appreciation from the cricket icon himself for being there a...

After 12 year hunt, J&K Crime Branch arrests absconder from Delhi

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested an absconder after a long hunt of 12 years from Delhi, a spokesman of the investigating agency said. Tariq Arafat, a resident of Uttarakhand, was arrested from the national ...

OPEC chops global oil demand growth forecast over coronavirus

Paris, Feb 12 AFP The OPEC oil cartel on Wednesday lowered its forecast for growth in global oil demand this year by nearly a fifth over the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China. In its monthly report on the worlds oil market, OPEC said...

NATO chief welcomes Afghan peace progress

Brussels, Feb 12 AFP NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed apparent progress towards a US-Taliban deal in Afghanistan but warned the militants must reduce attacks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported notable progress in negot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020