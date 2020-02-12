Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt nod to India-Iceland pact in fisheries sector

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:29 IST
Govt nod to India-Iceland pact in fisheries sector

Targeting sustainable fisheries development, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a pact signed between India and Iceland. "The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Iceland in the field of fisheries," an official statement said.

The pact was signed on 10th September, 2019. "The MoU will strengthen the existing friendly relations between India and Iceland and will enhance consultation and cooperation on Fisheries including consultation on bilateral issues," it added.

The salient features of this MoU are creation of facilities for exchange of scientists and technical experts and their proper placement, especially in areas of estimating total allowable Catches in off shore and deep sea areas. It also provides for training to fisheries professionals from key fisheries institutions in the various management aspects on areas of modern fisheries management and fish processing.

The MoU provides for exchange of scientific literature research findings and other information as well as exchange of experts/expertise to study the prospects of fishing. The agreement seeks to promote processing and marketing of products from high seas fisheries for entrepreneurship development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hatsun Agro to set up ice cream plant in Telangana

Hatsun Agro to set up ice cream plant in Telangana Hyderabad, Feb 12 PTIHatsun Agro Product Ltd., a Chennai-based firm, will set up Indias largest ice cream manufacturing facility at Sangareddy district of Telangana. The company will ...

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away

Popular fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away at the age of 59. Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work skills are irreplaceable shall a...

BJP knows 'weak point' of Nitish, making him dance to its

The Congress on Wednesday said it suspected that the BJP was in the know of some weak point in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and exploiting it to make the JDU chief dance to its tunes on issues like CAA and the ongoing debate on whether...

DRI sleuths seize 2.5 kg gold at Hyderabad, Mumbai airports

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths have seized 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs one crore in three separate operations held at Hyderabad and Mumbai airports and arrested eight people, officials said on Wednesday. The eight were allegedly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020