Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wooing tourists with Uru "fat boats"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kasargod
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:56 IST
Wooing tourists with Uru "fat boats"

Wooing tourists with Uru "fat boats" Kasaragod, Feb 12 (PTI): Tourists visiting north Kerala will get to sail across the backwaters in the Uru, a traditional sailing vessel which was used centuries ago. Fifty passengers can be accommodated in a vessel.

The novel tourism project, being launched by the state- owned Bekal Resorts Development Corporation Ltd (BRDC), aims to offer a rich experience to the traveller by stringing together the cultural, historic art and other elements of Malabar, BRDC Managing Director, T K Manzoor, said. The travellers will also get a chance to view the making of the vessel, its history and its significance will be introduced to them through narratives and visual tools by the SMILE entrepreneurs in 'story telling' sessions, he said.

According to historians, Arab travellers who reached the coast for trade paved the way for building of the Uru, also known as "fat boat", a generic name for large Dhow-type wooden ships made in Beypore near Kozhikode. Urus had been used by the Arabs since ancient times as trading vessels and even now they are built and exported to Arab nations from Beypore.

Along with art forms of the North such as Yakshaganam, Duff Mutt, Pavakali, Alamikkali and Oppana, tribal arts like Mangalam Kali and Eruthu Kali will be performed by artistes to offer visitors a peek into the state's rich cultural milieu. The traditional culinary delights of the land, trips to sacred groves, forts, temples, churches and mosques, besides exploring the state's rich biodiversity, natural medicine and experience village life await the visitors, he said.

Other heritage monuments such as palaces, forts, prehistorial burial locations and other historic sites will be introduced to the travellers through narratives and visual tools. Though houseboat tourism is prevalent in the state, backwater tourism through Urus is a first of a kind offering.

The BRDC's focus is understanding the needs of each traveller and offering the right tourism experience. The project was approved at a recent director board meeting presided by state chief secretary Tom Jose and attended by Tourism Secretary Rani George and Tourism Director P Bala Kiran at Thiruvananthapuram..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexico says number of migrants in "Remain in Mexico" program drops sharply

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that the number of migrants awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration cases in Mexico has fallen from 50,000 to about 2,500.Since January 2019, the administration of U.S. Presid...

UPDATE 2-Nissan sues Ghosn for damages, risks plunging to loss

Nissan Motor Co could be heading for its first quarterly loss in more than a decade, three company sources said on Wednesday, as news emerged the Japanese carmaker is seeking 91 million in damages from ousted former boss Carlos Ghosn. Japan...

Samsung's 108MP HM1 image sensor features industry’s first Nonacell technology

Semiconductor giant Samsung introduced today its next-generation 108-megapixel image sensor, Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1, that absorbs maximum light to deliver brighter and more detailed images, even under extreme lighting conditions.Featuri...

MP: Five held for hunting chital, transporting its meat

Five persons were arrested on Wednesday from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh for transporting meat of a chital in an SUV after hunting it in neighbouring Katni district, police said. A police officer said the accused had hunted the dee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020