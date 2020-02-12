Left Menu
Development News Edition

WhatsApp now has 2 billion users globally

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:29 IST
WhatsApp now has 2 billion users globally

Over 25 per cent of the world's population -- or two billion people globally -- now uses WhatsApp. In February 2018, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said WhatsApp had 1.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) who are exchanging nearly 60 billion messages on a single day.

India is among the biggest markets for WhatsApp. In July last year, WhatsApp had said it has over 400 million users in India. The Facebook-owned company on Wednesday said WhatsApp supports more than two billion users around the world, and asserted that its platform is secured with end-to-end encryption by default.

"We know that the more we connect, the more we have to protect. As we conduct more of our lives online, protecting our conversations is more important than ever," it said in a blog. Last year, WhatsApp had received flak after an Israeli spyware was allegedly used to target journalists, lawyers and human rights activists through its platform.

In fact last week, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had slammed WhatsApp saying identification of message originators remained an outstanding concern with the messaging platform. He had questioned how millions of messages are generated and replicated on the "same day, same issue, same geographical area".

"...but I have one problem still going on. Who is the initiator of that sin... You must remember, India is emerging as a big global power and there are forces that want to create hurdles...but you don't allow your platform to be abused for that, that is my appeal," the minister had said. In October, WhatsApp had said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, that is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities' spies to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users globally, including 121 in India.

In the days that followed, the Indian government had said it wants to conduct an audit of WhatsApp's security systems. In its blog post on Wednesday, WhatsApp emphasised that every private message sent using its platform is secured with end-to-end encryption by default.

"Strong encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the information you send over WhatsApp secure, helping protect you from hackers and criminals," it added. It said messages are only kept on the user's phone.

"...no one in between can read your messages or listen to your calls, not even us. Your private conversations stay between you," it said. WhatsApp -- which has been criticised by rival Telegram for not being as secure as it claims to be -- said strong encryption is a necessity in modern life.

"We will not compromise on security because that would make people less safe. For even more protection, we work with top security experts, employ industry leading technology to stop misuse as well as provide controls and ways to report issues - without sacrificing privacy," WhatsApp said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case; Democrats vow probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Departments actions. The ...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETI...

Scolded by parents, 4 boys flee home; traced

Four teenagers, who had fled their homes after being scolded by their parents, were traced here on Wednesday, a police official said.The four boys, aged 12-15, are from Gonda Atas village in Vrindaban Kotwali. They were spotted on a foot ov...

India, US attempting to finalise key defence deals ahead of Trump's visit

Ahead of US President Donald Trumps maiden visit to India, the two countries are eyeing to finalise a raft of mega defence deals including procurement of a batch of military helicopters by Indian Navy from American defence major Lockheed Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020