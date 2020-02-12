Tupperware to add 100 retail stores in 2020

Kitchenware brand Tupperware, which has adopted a multi-channel strategy in India, is planning to add 100 more outlets here by the end of this year, taking its total count to 150 as part of its expansion plans. Half of the new 100 stores would come in the tier-I metro markets, 30 in tier-II and rest 20 in tier-III places.

The US-based Orlando, which has opened 50 outlets in less than 6 months, is banking on the brick-and-mortar retail format for its growth. "Reaching this growth milestone of 50 outlets rings the celebration bells for us at Tupperware India. The celebrations will continue as we set the target of adding 100 more exclusive brand outlets within 2020," said Tupperware India Managing Director Deepak Chhabra.

All the stores would come on the franchise model. Tupperware, which was operating in India as a direct sales company for almost two decades, changed its sales strategy in August 2019 and adopted a multi-channel approach, which includes online and offline sales.

It opened 50 exclusive brand outlets across 36 cities in less than six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.