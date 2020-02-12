Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi, NISM to hold special conference for public interest directors of MIIs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:05 IST
Sebi, NISM to hold special conference for public interest directors of MIIs

Regulator Sebi and its educational initiatives venture NISM will bring together public interest directors of all market infrastructure institutions under one roof for a two-day conference, beginning Thursday, to discuss various regulations and operational issues concerning the capital market. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) are organising this conference on February 13-14 at the NISM campus in Patalganga.

The market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories, are known as gateways to capital market services and also serve as first-level regulators and help in delivery of regulatory goals. The MIIs assume a critical role in the efficient and orderly conduct of capital markets as they facilitate all market processes and make available all the capital market-related products and services.

Considering the pivotal role MIIs play, there is an increasing need for constant interaction between Sebi and the governing board of MIIs and especially the public interest directors of all MIIs, the NISM said in a statement. The conference will discuss issues such as Sebi regulations for stock exchanges and clearing corporations, corporate governance issues, recent developments like interoperability, delivery of securities for settlement of derivative trades, algorithmic trading, use of AI and machine learning by MIIs in different functions, technology deployed by financial services industry, emerging risks for capital markets, and cybersecurity issues.

The discussions will be led by several experts, including former Sebi chairman M Damodaran, Professor J R Verma (Professor IIM-Ahmedabad and Chairman, Sebi's Secondary Market Advisory Committee), Sharad Sharma of iSPIRT and also MD & CEOs of stock exchanges and clearing corporations. Senior officials of Sebi such as whole-time members, executive directors and chief general managers will also be associated with this conference.

The NISM said the conference will help public interest directors connect with Sebi as well as with one another and understand diverse viewpoints first hand which will help them taking informed decisions during subsequent Board deliberations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russian ex-prison official jailed for extortion kills himself in court

A former top Russian prison official reportedly suffering from advanced cancer killed himself in court with a shot to the chest on Wednesday, shortly after getting a three-year sentence for extortion, Russian news agencies reported. Viktor ...

UPDATE 3-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case; Democrats vow probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Departments actions. The ...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETI...

Scolded by parents, 4 boys flee home; traced

Four teenagers, who had fled their homes after being scolded by their parents, were traced here on Wednesday, a police official said.The four boys, aged 12-15, are from Gonda Atas village in Vrindaban Kotwali. They were spotted on a foot ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020