UPDATE 5-Organisers cancel Barcelona's Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears

  • Updated: 13-02-2020 00:39 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 00:39 IST
The Mobile World Congress tech conference has been cancelled after several major companies pulled out over coronavirus fears, the GSMA telecoms association said on Wednesday. "With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” John Hoffman, the CEO of organiser GSMA, said in a statement.

The announcement followed a GSMA meeting to discuss the issue, after companies including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, BT and Nokia said earlier they would not be attending. (Writing by Jessica Jones; Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, Joan Faus, Can Sezer, Tarmo Virki, Stephanie Nebehay, Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussein; editing by Keith Weir, Elaine Hardcastle and Chizu Nomiyama)

