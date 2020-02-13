Left Menu
STAAH launches eBook on Revenue Management for hospitality industry

Titled “Beginners Guide to Revenue Management”, this e-guide brings together the best collection of tips, ideas, and usable strategies by pioneers in Revenue Management, to help hoteliers implement easily at their property.

Leading cloud-based hospitality technology solution provider, STAAH, is excited to announce the launch of its eBook on Revenue Management for the hospitality industry. The eBook aims to make the technical and complex world of Revenue Management easy for the hoteliers. Titled "Beginners Guide to Revenue Management", this e-guide brings together the best collection of tips, ideas, and usable strategies by pioneers in Revenue Management, to help hoteliers implement easily at their property.

Insightful articles authored by real-world hoteliers and revenue managers, of large and small properties across the globe, form the format of this eBook, which would not only assist in understanding the basics of the subject deeply but will also bring a global perspective to the world of Revenue Management.

"This eBook is a great collection of important and insightful articles by industry leaders and is designed to be used as a ready reckoner by the hoteliers, so they can refer and implement the usable strategies, best practices, and practical examples shared by the industry veterans in the field of revenue management", says Edwin Saldanha, Global Head of Marketing – STAAH.

STAAH has been powering the online growth of its 10,000+ properties globally and has also been nurturing and benefitting the industry at large through its thought leadership content on their blog page, which the hoteliers find very enriching. In the past eBooks, STAAH has covered crucial subjects of Hotel Distribution, Hotel Marketing and an all-important topic of SEO.

