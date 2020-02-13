Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarah Churstain from Ford Sumner named in 2020 Rising Stars

Ford Sumner partner Jaesen Sumner said, “We are extremely proud of Sarah’s achievements including her selection by NZ Lawyer as a Rising Star.

Sarah Churstain from Ford Sumner named in 2020 Rising Stars
Sarah who is qualified in finance and law joined Ford Sumner in 2009 and became a partner in 2017, in recognition of her professional, legal, and leadership development over the years since her admission to the Bar.

Sarah Churstain from Ford Sumner, the specialist Wellington commercial law firm, has been named by NZ Lawyer in their inaugural 2020 Rising Stars' list acknowledging up and coming stars in the legal profession who are committed to making a difference.

NZ Lawyer describes these Rising Stars as future leaders who have not only made incredible advancements within their own companies but who are also recognized by the wider legal profession for their work with charitable trusts and organisations; for leading on diversity and inclusion; for producing books and papers on their areas of expertise to drive the industry forward; and most importantly, for being mentors to aspiring junior lawyers.

Ford Sumner partner Jaesen Sumner said, "We are extremely proud of Sarah's achievements including her selection by NZ Lawyer as a Rising Star. She is an exceptional colleague and an expert corporate and commercial lawyer.

"Sarah has guided Ford Sumner clients through many mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures across a wide range of industries. She delivers a strong focus on business and corporate restructuring, corporate governance and financial matters, including company liquidations."

Sarah who is qualified in finance and law joined Ford Sumner in 2009 and became a partner in 2017, in recognition of her professional, legal, and leadership development over the years since her admission to the Bar.

Since becoming a partner, Sarah had her first child in mid-2018 and, after a short period of parental leave, she returned to the office, balancing family life with a growing personal practice. In the time that she's been partner, Ford Sumner has undergone significant developments in which Sarah has played an instrumental role. These changes include a 50 percent increase in the number of lawyers at the firm; specifying and moving to new and larger premises; rebranding and developing, and formally adopting firm values and policies.

Her work covers a range of property, general contracts, and business acquisitions. She is also an appointed senior counsel for the Accident Compensation Corporation, the youngest and one of only 15 throughout New Zealand on this panel.

As a working mother, she has also promoted Ford Sumner's approach to being an employer which assists new parents in their return to work and tailors employment benefits to suit staff's varying personal circumstances.

Jaesen Sumner said, "The entire firm join me in congratulating Sarah on receiving this well-deserved accolade."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

IIMC placement sets new record with avg salary of Rs 28 lakh

IIM Calcutta has completed placements for its students of MBA class of 2020 with a record average salary of Rs 28 lakh per annum. The institute said 439 students have received 492 offers from 136 firms participating in the recruitment proc...

ADVISORY-Taliban peace deal story attributed to Fox Business withdrawn

The Feb 12 story headlined Trump issues conditional OK for peace deal with Taliban-Fox Business is withdrawn. Fox Business Network said a screen caption that provided the basis for the story was incorrect. There will be no replacement stor...

Efficacy of Pak's decision to send Hafiz to jail remains to be seen: Govt sources

The efficacy of Pakistans decision to send Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed to jail remains to be seen as it came just days ahead of a global watchdogs review on Islamabads action against terror networks operating from the country, offic...

Mavericks ride return of Doncic to win over Kings

Luka Doncic recorded 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his return from an ankle injury to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-111 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Doncic missed seven games with the inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020