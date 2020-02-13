Left Menu
Indraman Singh, Founder of Priyadarshani Schools Wins Indian Achievers Award

  PTI
  • |
  Pune
  • |
  Updated: 13-02-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 12:12 IST
Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

The Founder and Chairperson of Priyadarshani Group of Schools & Colleges, Shri Indraman Singh, has been graced with prestigious Indian Achievers Award, in recognition of his “Outstanding Contribution to Indian Education”. The award was presented to him by Hon’ble Union HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, in a special ceremony conducted at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Indian Achievers Awards are aimed at identifying significant personalities for the year 2020. Several other luminaries were also present during the award ceremony including Shri Murli Manohar Joshi (Senior BJP Leader); Shri Anurag Thakur (MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs); Shri Shyam Jaju (National Vice President, BJP); Acharya Balakrishnan (Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara); Bhaichung Bhutia (famous Indian footballer), and Bollywood actors Smt. Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Shri Suresh Oberoi and Shri Mukesh Rishi to name a few.

Speaking on his enviable achievement, Shri Indraman Singh, said, “I am humbled to win this award. Whatever I have done for the Indian education sector is because of my belief that education is the key to a good future for the children of our country. I am honoured to receive the award from Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal. I sincerely hope that our Priyadarshani Group of Schools & Colleges will continue to transform the lives students for a better and prosperous future of our country.”

Mr. Indraman Singh is an inspiration to many. He completed his primary education in a village and worked as a servant to complete his secondary education. His high hopes for pursuing education made him take up challenges that include working as a waiter in a small inn. He joined a night school to complete his metric and technical education.

His dream has turned into a reality today due to his hard work and dedication. He started with just 5 students in his first and very small school in Bhosari, on 15th August 1982. The school has today evolved into one of the best schools in Pune. Over the years, the number of students has also grown to over 15,000 in the Priyadarshani Group of Schools and Colleges. The institution today has a group of Schools and Colleges in 4 different locations that continue to grow at rapid pace.

The Indian Achievers Awards celebrate in the achievers not the magnitude of their success but the intensity of the efforts they have put into their work. The winners are honored for their spirit, for their nerve to soldier on despite odds, for making their dreams real, for their commitment to the society. To win an Indian Achievers Award, size does not matter; spunk does.

About Priyadarshani Group of Schools

The philosophy of Priyadarshani Group of Schools has always been about meeting the needs of a child. The school believes in providing a stimulating and purposeful learning environment. In this digital revolution, the concept of education is making a drastic change with a brilliant barrage of information, entertainment, companionship, and education available on the internet. So apart from just classrooms subjects, we also offer optional extra-curricular activity program every Wednesday like - dance, cricket, basketball, football, kickboxing, etc. which can give your child a break from classroom work and focus on other important fields too.

For more information, please log on to priyadarshanigroupofschools.com.

Image: Mr. Indraman Singh accepting his award from Union HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal

