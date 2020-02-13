Filatex bags prestigious ‘Bronze Award’ at SRTEPC Export Awards held in Mumbai for excellence in exports of manmade fibers

Mumbai, February 13, 2020: Filatex India Ltd., a leading player in manmade fibers, was honored with ‘Bronze Award’ at the recently held Export Awards by The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) for outstanding Export Performance for the year 2018-19.

The Export Awards by The SRTEPC gives recognition to the exporters in various categories of Man-made Fiber Textiles for their outstanding performance in exports. The Export Awards was held at Hotel Sofitel, BKC, Mumbai and was graced by Chief Guest Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development.

Elated on the award, Mr. Madhu Sudhan Bhageria, Chairman & Managing Director said, “We would like to thank SRTEPC for recognizing our contribution to exports. The favourable government policies like abolition of anti-dumping duty on Purified Tephthalic Acid (PTA) will benefit domestic synthetic yarn & polyester yarn industry. Moreover, demand pick up in countries like Africa and Latin America, increasing domestic capacity and strong competitive advantage would help us in increasing exports going forward.”

The Export Awards by the SRTEPC grants awards to its member exporters for their excellence in exports of the products falling under the purview of the Council and gives recognition to the exporters in various categories of Man-made Fibre Textiles for their outstanding performance in exports. The awards are a public acknowledgement of the achievement of exporters which will serve as an inspiration to other members.

About the Company:

Filatex India Ltd., incorporated in 1990, is a leading manufacturer of synthetic filament yarns having a wide range of products. The company has two production facilities at Dadra & Nagar Haveli (Union Territory) and Dahej (Gujarat). The company exports to 42 countries and exports contributes ~20% to the overall revenues. The total current production capacity is 3,82,000 TPA.

