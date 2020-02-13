Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties, overshadowing profit gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:12 IST
UPDATE 2-Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties, overshadowing profit gains

Britain's financial regulators are probing historical links between Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, the bank said on Thursday.

Barclays said its board had looked into media reports on Staley's relationship with Epstein, and probed Staley's characterisation of that relationship. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority are investigating.

The bank said its board believes Staley has been sufficiently transparent about his ties to Epstein, whom Staley said he had not seen since taking over as Barclays CEO in 2015. The New York Times last year said that Epstein had referred "dozens" of wealthy clients to Staley when the CEO ran JPMorgan's private banking business.

It also reported that Staley visited Epstein in prison when he was serving a sentence between 2008-09 for soliciting prostitution. Barclays has previously said that Staley never engaged or paid fees to Epstein to advise him or provide professional services.

Staley received a bumper pay package of 5.9 million pounds ($7.64 million) in 2019, up from 3.36 million a year earlier. The sum was boosted by the vesting of a long-term incentive plan worth 1.48 million pounds. His bonus also rose to 1.65 million pounds, reflecting the bank's strong annual performance.

Both Staley and Finance Director Tushar Morzaria took cuts to their pension allowances in 2019, and will now receive fixed cash contributions equating to 10% of salary in line with the broader workforce. Lower-paid employees will see their employer pension contributions rise to 12%.

The bank meanwhile reported a better-than-expected profit before tax of 6.2 billion pounds for 2019, as its investment bank reported bumper returns from fixed-income trading. Its profit was 9% higher than in 2018 and above the 5.7 billion pounds average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank.

The British lender also reiterated its ambition of achieving a 10% return on equity this year, although it repeated a warning from October that the worsening economic outlook might make reaching that target difficulty. Staley has said that Barclays' mix of investment and retail banking businesses should partly insulate it from economic and market fluctuations.

Barclays paid a dividend of 9 pence for the year, compared with 6.5 pence for 2018, as its core capital ratio came in at a better-than-expected 13.8%. ($1 = 0.7723 pounds) (Editing by Sinead Cruise and Jan Harvey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro goes official in China: Here are the details

Xiaomi launched today the much-anticipated Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company features AMOLED display with industry-leading 180Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel quad rear camera module and S...

1 killed, another missing as SUV falls into canal near Muzaffarnagar

A 28-year-old Haryana resident died while another is missing after a SUV with four passengers plunged into the Ganga canal on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway, police said on Thursday. The other two passengers were rescued, they said.The...

Nirbhaya: SC reserves order for Friday on convict Vinay's plea challenging rejection of mercy plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order for Friday on Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convict Vinay Sharmas plea challenging rejection of his mercy petition by the president. Sharma is one of the four convicts on death row in the...

Hong Kong shares off 3-week high on coronavirus worries

Hong Kong stocks fell from a three-week high on Thursday as worries over the coronavirus outbreak heightened after the number of new confirmed cases and deaths soared in Chinas Hubei province. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020