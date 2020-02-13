Hero Electric appoints Piyush Prasad as national business head
Hero Electric on Thursday announced appointment of Piyush Prasad as its national business head. Prasad will be responsible for overall business growth, expanding product sales and will oversee customer satisfaction programme for the company, Hero Electric said in a statement.
Having worked with brands such as Harley-Davidson, Renault, General Motors, Mahindra and Hyundai, he has diverse experience of over 20 years. In his new role, Prasad will be responsible for leading business across Tier-I, II, III and below markets as the brand aims to further spread awareness for electric vehicles in the region, it added.
Commenting on the appointment, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, "we are delighted to have Piyush on-board, his vast experience and expertise in business and sales management among other verticals will certainly boost the brand awareness and will further strengthen Hero Electric's position in India." PTI RKL RUJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hero Electric
- Sohinder Gill
- Mahindra
- Hyundai
- HarleyDavidson
- General Motors
- India
ALSO READ
Kotak Mahindra Bank to withdraw court case against RBI, to pare promoter stake to 26 pc in six months
Hyundai Motor developing mass market electric vehicle: MD
Mahindra Electric unveils new brand identity
Kotak Mahindra Bank to withdraw court case against RBI, to pare promoter stake to 26 pc in six months
Hyundai Motor rolls out three millionth car from TN plant