Hero Electric appoints Piyush Prasad as national business head

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:23 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:23 IST
Hero Electric on Thursday announced appointment of Piyush Prasad as its national business head. Prasad will be responsible for overall business growth, expanding product sales and will oversee customer satisfaction programme for the company, Hero Electric said in a statement.

Having worked with brands such as Harley-Davidson, Renault, General Motors, Mahindra and Hyundai, he has diverse experience of over 20 years. In his new role, Prasad will be responsible for leading business across Tier-I, II, III and below markets as the brand aims to further spread awareness for electric vehicles in the region, it added.

Commenting on the appointment, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, "we are delighted to have Piyush on-board, his vast experience and expertise in business and sales management among other verticals will certainly boost the brand awareness and will further strengthen Hero Electric's position in India." PTI RKL RUJ

