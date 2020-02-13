Left Menu
Development News Edition

S&P retains India's rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:19 IST
S&P retains India's rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook

Global agency Standard and Poor's on Thursday retained India's sovereign ratings at 'BBB-' with stable outlook, saying the country's GDP is likely to gradually recover towards longer-term trend rates over the next two to three years. 'BBB' rating refers to adequate capacity to the rated entity to meet its financial commitments.

The rating agency, however, pointed out that India's fiscal position remains precarious, with elevated fiscal deficits and net government indebtedness. Fiscal deficits have exceeded the government's plan, S&P said, adding it expect limited consolidation over the next few years.

"S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term unsolicited foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on India. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable," it said in a statement. India's economic growth is estimated to slow down to 5 per cent during 2019-20 and the government expects the GDP to rebound to over 6 per cent in the next financial year.

The ratings on India reflect the country's above-average real GDP growth, sound external profile, and evolving monetary settings, it said adding that India's strong democratic institutions promote policy stability and compromise, and also underpin the ratings. These strengths are balanced against vulnerabilities stemming from the country's low per capita income and consistently elevated fiscal deficits that contribute to high general government debt, net of liquid assets, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-footballers to play charity match in Kolkata for late Dhanarajan

Former international players including the likes of ex-India captain Arnab Mondal will turn out in a charity football match in Kolkata to help late Radhakrishnan Dhanarajans family. Dhanarajan, a former Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammed...

Goa storm into Ranji quarters, rout Mizoram inside two days

Goa cantered into the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals with an innings and 211-run win over Mizoram in their Plate Group clash at the CCFC ground here on Thursday. All-rounder Amit Verma once again led by example as he followed up his century wit...

Japan confirms its first coronavirus death - Health Minister

Japan on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.The victim was a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference. He did not give further detai...

Plea in HC for court-monitored CBI probe into molestation of Gargi students

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week. The Supreme Court, earlier in the da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020