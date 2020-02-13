Left Menu
Prometheus School - Empowering Students to become Future Leaders

  PTI
  Noida
  Updated: 13-02-2020 17:58 IST
  Created: 13-02-2020 17:58 IST
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir)

Prometheus School, Noida started in September 2019, and has breezed through its first few months as an educational institute; parents associated with the school have been overjoyed. Prometheus is a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme and pursuing authorization as an IB World School. Its main focus is on reinventing the learning process, essentially ‘learning RE imagined’, by introducing students to diverse learning approaches that will help them become future-ready.

Prometheus School has enabled its students to experience an international standard of education. It aims to impart education that will create students with capabilities of global relevance and skills that are valuable in every walk of life. To that end, the school has the best-trained educators in accordance to impart the highest quality of education under the globally planned and approved curriculum.

Prometheus offers challenging programmes which promotes students to be curious and inquisitive, to explore their talents and to achieve more. The school has reinvented the playgrounds, labs, libraries and classrooms for students to have every means to bring out their talents. Prometheus enables students to receive the best resources, infrastructure and learning aids. It provides laboratories and studios with safe and effective learning environments, appropriate information technology facilities, an extensive library, adequate multimedia resources and systems to guide and counsel students through the programs. The school embraces an ‘inquiry-positive’ culture that enables students to become curious learners, thus enabling a wider academic, emotional and cultural development.

Mr. Mukesh Sharma, Chairman of Prometheus School said, “Choosing the right school for your child is a major decision for every parent and one that decides a child’s future as a learner. At Prometheus School, students are provided with personalized attention; with every class having an experienced teacher and a good teacher-student ratio in each classroom. We groom our students to become global citizens with a higher responsibility to become capable and competent members of society.”

Prometheus School was established to nurture the next generation of global leaders. Its mission and philosophy values education that goes beyond just academic development and encourages awareness that goes beyond the individual. To this end, it had recently organized a literary week from the 3rd to 7th February 2020. The literary week was an innovative campaign to engage children in literacy activities by re-introducing them to the joy of reading. The campaign was targeted at encouraging children to move away from their tablets and screens and become more active outside of the digital world.

Mr. Mukesh Sharma has an overall 18 years of experience in education and e-learning domains helped him establish his vision of a school that embraces individualized learning and holistic education to promote intellectual, physical, spiritual and emotional development. The school is sprawled across 7.5 acre campus in Jaypee Greens Wish Town.

