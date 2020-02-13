Left Menu
Development News Edition

New textile policy will address all issues: Govt official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:23 IST
New textile policy will address all issues: Govt official

Coimbatore, Feb 13 (PTI): The Central government would address all issues in its new National Textile Policy which is

likely to be announced in a couple of months, Union Textile Secretary Ravi Capoor has said.

This was announced on Wednesday during an interactive session with captains of the textile industry in the

region. Capoor said the policy would ensure basic raw

materials availability at international price and encourage scale-up of operation by developing 10 mega textile parks with

over 1,000 acres of land closer to the ports, among others.

The new policy would address power cost, credit cost and its availability and expedite conclusion of the free trade

agreements with EU, the UK and other countries to boost exports, a press release from the Confederation of Indian

Textile Industry (CITI), which organised the session, quoted Capoor as saying.

He exhorted the textile industry, especially in Tamil Nadu, to diversify into polyester segment to boost exports.

The global textiles market of cotton and man-made fibre is in the ratio of 30:70 while it was the reverse in

India. Of the total textile exports, cotton textiles

accounted 80 per cent due to the price advantage of the home- grown cotton, while it is only 20 per cent in the man-made

fibre segments due to the expensive raw material. Capoor asked Tirupur Knitwear Cluster to brand its

garments and products under sustainable programme that might fetch a larger margin globally and the government would extend

necessary support to promote the brand. CITI chairman T Rajkumar said the government has

identified the textile industry as the thrust area and in real terms Make in India facilities without any imports right

from fibre to finished goods, ensures inclusive growth by providing jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Eskom to not implement load shedding for second day

As the nations attention turns towards Parliament for President Cyril Ramaphosas State of the Nation Address this evening, Eskom says it will not be implementing load shedding for the second consecutive day.Eskom has not loadshed since yest...

PM's letter of appreciation to crew involved in Wuhan evacuation

Appreciating the high level of commitment to duty shown by officials of Air India and Health Ministry who evacuated Indians and Maldivians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter of ...

BPCL net trebles to Rs 2,051 cr in Q3

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL on Thursday reported near trebling of net profit in the December quarter to Rs 2,051.43 crore. BPCL had posted a net profit of Rs 698.62 crore in October-December 2018, the company said in a regula...

Russia alarmed by U.S. Air Force visit to Norwegian island

Russia said on Thursday it was alarmed by a trip to a Norwegian outpost in the Arctic by a U.S. Air Force unit and urged Oslo to refrain from what it said were de-stabilising moves in the strategic region. A squadron of U.S. Air Force staff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020