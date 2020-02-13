Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI MD Arijit Basu bats for greater oversight on banks, sans overreach by probe agencies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:51 IST
SBI MD Arijit Basu bats for greater oversight on banks, sans overreach by probe agencies
SBI Image Credit: ANI

There is a need for greater oversight on banks, but overreach by probe agencies must be avoided, SBI Managing Director Arijit Basu said on Thursday. "...when you are working with public money you need to be overseen and you have to have a Central Vigilance Commission or a Central Bureau of Investigation, but there should not be overreach. I think the government also in the recent past has taken a lot of measures to assure the bankers," Basu said.

With a view to protect prudent decision making of bankers, the government last month took a slew of decisions, including doing away with personal responsibilities of MD and CEO of public sector banks (PSBs) for compliance in dealing with large value frauds committed by bank officials. Considering the complexities involved in the commercial decisions of managers in public sector firms, the Central Vigilance Commission set up the Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds (ABBFF) for a mandatory first level examination on suspected frauds in excess of Rs 50 crore, involving public servants of GM rank and above, before investigations begin.

In order to boost staff morale and reduce scope for harassment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also directed PSB heads to clear long-pending vigilance cases against their officials for alleged malpractices. The banks should form a panel headed by a general manager (GM) and it should either take decision to pursue the case with a timeline or close the file of long-pending vigilance cases, she had instructed.

Talking about the current levels of non-performing assets (NPAs), Basu said banks should have been cautious in some cases. "There are two aspects to the reasons as to why this (non-performing assets) happened. One of them is rooted in the economy of the country...the other cause was the fact that when this was being done, there were certain accounts in certain cases where the banks should also have been much more cautious," he said.

The gross non-performing asset ratio of commercial banks is seen rising to 9.9 per cent by September 2020 from 9.3 per cent as on September 2019, according to the baseline scenario in a macro-stress test conducted by the Reserve Bank of India. Basu also said the worst is behind the banking sector in terms of NPAs.

"In a major way, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has really helped us see that the ecosystem gets cleaned up. The legacy accounts, which were there, most of them have been addressed," Basu said at the Times Now Summit here. He further said the retail credit growth of SBI is seen at around 18 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pound, gilt yields rise in anticipation of more budget spending under new finance minister

The pound jumped half a percent on Thursday and bond yields rose amid strong expectations that the appointment of a new British finance minister will pave the way for a more expansionary budget next month.Sajid Javid resigned as finance min...

Xiaomi defers global product launch of Mi 10 series, scheduled for Feb 23

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has delayed the global product launch of the latest flagship Mi 10 series, scheduled originally for February 23. The announcement comes hours after the GSM Association GSMA canceled the 2020 Mobile World Cong...

Rupee marginally up at 71.31 amid weak macro data

The rupee on Thursday edged up marginally to close at 71.31 against the US dollar amid weak macro-economic data disappointing market participants. Forex traders said disappointing macro economic numbers and weak domestic equities weighed on...

Make public pending criminal cases of candidates within 48 hours of selection: SC to parties

Holding that candidates for elections should not be selected merely on their winnability, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed political parties to make public within 48 hours details of pending criminal cases against them, in a far-reach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020