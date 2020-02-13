Uttam Value Steels posts net loss at Rs 131 cr in Dec Qtr

Uttam Value Steels Ltd on Thursday saw its consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 131.28 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company's net loss after tax during the year-ago quarter was at Rs 391.91 crore, Uttam Value Steels said in a filing to the BSE.

During the December 2019 quarter, the company's income from operations stood at Rs 544.60 crore as compared to Rs 636.86 crore in same period last year. Its expenses during the quarter under review were at Rs 675.63 crore as against Rs 643 crore in December 2018 quarter.

