ITDC Q3 net profit up 51 pc at Rs 10 cr

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) on Thursday reported a 50.77 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 9.74 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.46 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, ITDC said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 105.53 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 95.57 crore for the same period year ago. Shares of India Tourism Development Corporation closed at Rs 309.55 on BSE, down 1.68 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.