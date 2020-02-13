Left Menu
GMR Infra's loss shrinks to 279 Cr in Q3

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:04 IST
GMR Infra's loss shrinks to 279 Cr in Q3

GMR Infrastructure Ltd's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended December 31

narrowed to Rs 279 crore against Rs 542 crore in the October- December period, last fiscal, a filing from the company with

the bourses said on Thursday. The consolidated gross revenues for the quarter under

discussion was Rs 2196 crore. It was Rs 1958 crore in Q3FY19, it said.

Revenues from the Airports segment stood at Rs 1615.2 crore against Rs 1358.3 crore in the third quarter of FY19,

while Power vertical garnered Rs 207.2 crore against Rs 145.7 crore in Q3FY19.

Traffic at Delhi Airport grew by 6 per cent YoY to 18.7 million passengers in Q3FY20 and generated cash profit of Rs

143 crore. Work for increasing the capacity from 66 million per

annum to 100 million PAX by 2022 is progressing as per schedule, it said.

Traffic at Hyderabad Airport grew by 9 per cent YoY to 5.9 million in Q3FY20 from 5.5 million in Q3FY19 and generated

cash profit of Rs 241 crore in Q3FY20 vis a vis RS 231 crore in Q3FY19.

Expansion work of increasing the capacity from 12 million per annum to 34 million is progressing as per schedule, GMR

said. GMR Group's Airport portfolio has around 172 million

passenger capacity in operation and under development, comprising of India's busiest Indira Gandhi International

Airport in New Delhi, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with

Megawide in Philippines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

