Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Pound, gilt yields gain as markets see bigger budget under new British finance minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:31 IST
UPDATE 3-Pound, gilt yields gain as markets see bigger budget under new British finance minister
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The pound jumped on Thursday and bond yields rose as investors positioned for a higher-spending budget next month under a new British finance minister. In a sign of Boris Johnson tightening his control, the British Prime Minister forced the resignation of Sajid Javid as finance minister on Thursday after Javid refused to sack his advisers and replace them with officials from Johnson's Downing Street office, according to a source close to Javid.

Javid was swiftly replaced by Rishi Sunak, a Johnson ultra-loyalist who was previously the finance minister's second in command. Rabobank strategist Jane Foley noted Javid was known to have been at odds with Johnson's powerful policy adviser Dominic Cummings over spending plans, with the finance minister more cautious on fiscal policy.

"The implication is that if Cummings is more supportive of the new chancellor then the budget will be more expansionary and then there will be less need for a Bank of England rate cut," Foley said. The pound's move after Javid's exit was muted but it then rose sharply after Sunak was reported to be his replacement.

The currency climbed to as high as $1.3069 as the day wore on, up from around $1.2988 before the news. That left the pound up 0.89% on the day, although it was only trading at a one-week high. Sterling's rally against the euro was more impressive. It strengthened 1.1% to 83 pence, its highest since Dec. 13.

Yields on 10-year UK government bonds - or gilts - rose four basis points on the day to 0.659%, the highest since Jan. 21. That contrasted with slightly lower yields in Germany and the United States. "The market reaction of gilts selling off... and a stronger sterling clearly indicate that expectations are increasing for fiscal stimulus announcements to be made at the March budget," said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at UBP.

SLOW GROWTH Some economists - and investors - say that more fiscal spending is needed in Britain to boost the sluggish economy, especially as borrowing costs remain near record lows.

The economy flat-lined in the fourth quarter, data showed on Tuesday, despite market expectations that it would slow. On Thursday a closely watched survey showed British house prices rose in January at their fastest pace in nearly three years. But expectations of more fiscal stimulus mean money markets are likely to further trim the likelihood of a Bank of England interest rate cut. They already do not price in a full 25 basis-point cut before the end of 2021.

The BoE voted against a rate cut last month and outgoing governor Mark Carney said the bank's rate-setters would need to take into account what budget stimulus is announced on March 11. The pound may still be in for a rocky ride as the UK embarks on lengthy and complex negotiations with the remaining 27 members states of the European Union following its departure from the bloc at the end of last month.

"The subjects are diverse, the positions far opposed and time in short supply. So anyone hoping that sterling could be out of the woods might be bitterly disappointed," said Antje Praefcke, an analyst at Commerzbank. The change in finance minister was the biggest surprise in Johnson's cabinet reshuffle on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German president warns of racist 'poison' at Dresden WW2 bombing ceremony

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Germans they must reject racism and anti-Semitism at a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Allied bombing raids on Dresden, which killed 25,000 people near the end of World War Two.In Dresden, a f...

No major change in 'trajectory' of coronavirus outbreak: WHO

Geneva, Feb 13 AFP The World Health Organization on Thursday said a sharp rise in reported COVID-19 cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic. Chinas official death toll from the new ...

Vij suspends SHO, 5 policemen in Rohtak for dereliction of duty

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday suspended an SHO and five policemen in Rohtak for alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duty, and said they were running a parallel police station. Vij was in Rohtak to redress public grievances....

One arrested for issuing fake invoices worth Rs 268 cr to claim tax benefit under GST

The GST intelligence unit of Gurugram has arrested a resident of Sonepat for allegedly issuing bogus invoices to the tune of Rs 268.3 crore for claiming input tax credit, an official release said on Thursday. The arrest of Nitin Jain, propr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020