Left Menu
Development News Edition

McClatchy, second-largest US newspaper group, in bankruptcy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:31 IST
McClatchy, second-largest US newspaper group, in bankruptcy

Washington, Feb 13 (AFP) McClatchy, the second largest US newspaper group, announced Thursday it was filing for bankruptcy protection in the latest sign of turmoil for the struggling media sector. The company said it would keep operating its 30 regional newspapers -- including the Miami Herald and Kansas City Star -- as it seeks to shed much of its debt and focus on "digital transformation." A reorganization plan included in the bankruptcy filing could hand over ownership of the newspaper chain to the private equity group Chatham Asset Management and end the McClatchy stock listing.

The bankruptcy filing seeks to shed some of the crushing debt acquired by McClatchy, which has a pension shortfall of more than half a billion dollars. "McClatchy remains a strong operating company with an enduring commitment to independent journalism that spans five generations of my family,'' said board chairman Kevin McClatchy.

"This restructuring is a necessary and positive step forward for the business." The move comes amid deepening turmoil in the newspaper industry, with most of the "legacy" companies struggling with the shift to digital news and tech platforms taking up much of the online advertising revenues. Gannett, the largest US newspaper publisher, agreed last year to a merger with rival GateHouse in a deal aiming for bigger scale to face the challenges of the troubled sector.

Some former prestigious dailies have faced bankruptcy and others have seen the value of their companies drop precipitously. An estimated 2,000 local US newspapers, most of them weeklies, have disappeared over the past decade as have about half of newspaper jobs, according to various studies.

Craig Forman, McClatchy's president and chief executive, expressed optimism that the company can keep its journalistic traditions after reorganizing. "In this important moment for independent local journalism in the public interest, a reorganized capital structure will enable McClatchy to continue to pursue our strategy of digital transformation and continue to produce strong local journalism essential to the communities we serve," Forman said.

The McClatchy papers have won numerous awards but the company has been saddled in debt, which has increased with its 2006 acquisition of rival Knight-Ridder for USD 4.5 billion. (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German president warns of racist 'poison' at Dresden WW2 bombing ceremony

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Germans they must reject racism and anti-Semitism at a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Allied bombing raids on Dresden, which killed 25,000 people near the end of World War Two.In Dresden, a f...

No major change in 'trajectory' of coronavirus outbreak: WHO

Geneva, Feb 13 AFP The World Health Organization on Thursday said a sharp rise in reported COVID-19 cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic. Chinas official death toll from the new ...

Vij suspends SHO, 5 policemen in Rohtak for dereliction of duty

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday suspended an SHO and five policemen in Rohtak for alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duty, and said they were running a parallel police station. Vij was in Rohtak to redress public grievances....

One arrested for issuing fake invoices worth Rs 268 cr to claim tax benefit under GST

The GST intelligence unit of Gurugram has arrested a resident of Sonepat for allegedly issuing bogus invoices to the tune of Rs 268.3 crore for claiming input tax credit, an official release said on Thursday. The arrest of Nitin Jain, propr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020