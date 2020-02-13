Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hitachi's engineering excellence centres aim to train over 50K technicians by 2025

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:01 IST
Hitachi's engineering excellence centres aim to train over 50K technicians by 2025

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCH-IN) has announced plans to create more than 50,000 technicians and cooling experts by 2025 through its engineering excellence centres located in four metro cities of the country. The company has invested around Rs 15 crore in establishing the four regional excellence centres at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, which would create employability and generate skilled taskforce for after sales services.

It has imparted training to more than 15,000 trainees since inception of these centres in 2017, a statement said. "These centres are bringing in sales and post sales services competency by imparting techno-commercial skills and also, strengthening installation, commissioning and troubleshooting skills of JCH-In employed technicians and engineers along with its trade partner's technicians and engineers," JCH-IN CMD Gurmeet Singh said.

* * * *

* TBZ posts Q3 net profit of Rs 14.55 crore Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.55 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 11.11 crore in October-December 2018, TBZ said in a BSE filing. TBZ's total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 645.39 crore. It was at Rs 592.75 crore in the year-ago period.

As operating lease expenses have changed from rent to depreciation cost for the right to use assets, and finance cost for interest accrued on lease liability, the performance are not comparable, the company said. * * * *

* IIFT completes 2018-20 batch placements

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the Commerce Ministry, on Thursday said it has completed placements for its 2018-20 batch with an average compensation of Rs 20.48 lakh per annum. "With a highest offer of Rs 75 lakh per year, the average package rose to Rs 20.48 lakh per annum annually," IIFT said in a statement.

The placement this year has witnessed participation from a large number of companies from diverse sectors, it said. Major recruiters included Reckitt Benckiser, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra,

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan & Chase, Citibank, HSBC Global Banking, Dabur, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Shell, Flipkart, Amazon, Philips, Tata Steel, and Dell, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Joint exercise India, UK armies begins

The fifth edition of exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 between the armies of India and the United Kingdom commenced at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom on Thursday. The exercise is aimed at conducting training of troops in counter-insurgency ...

Odisha govt approves 8 investment proposals worth Rs 1609 crore

Odisha government has approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority SLSWCA meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Thursday. Thes...

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch; arms, ammunition seized

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. Police, along with the 39 Romeo Force, launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kunaiyan in Poonch...

Mamata warns pvt hospitals for refusing patients covered under

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed officials to take actionagainst private hospitals which deny admission to patients covered under the state governments health insurance scheme,and cancel their licences if need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020