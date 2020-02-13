Hitachi's engineering excellence centres aim to train over 50K technicians by 2025

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCH-IN) has announced plans to create more than 50,000 technicians and cooling experts by 2025 through its engineering excellence centres located in four metro cities of the country. The company has invested around Rs 15 crore in establishing the four regional excellence centres at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, which would create employability and generate skilled taskforce for after sales services.

It has imparted training to more than 15,000 trainees since inception of these centres in 2017, a statement said. "These centres are bringing in sales and post sales services competency by imparting techno-commercial skills and also, strengthening installation, commissioning and troubleshooting skills of JCH-In employed technicians and engineers along with its trade partner's technicians and engineers," JCH-IN CMD Gurmeet Singh said.

* * * *

* TBZ posts Q3 net profit of Rs 14.55 crore Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.55 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 11.11 crore in October-December 2018, TBZ said in a BSE filing. TBZ's total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 645.39 crore. It was at Rs 592.75 crore in the year-ago period.

As operating lease expenses have changed from rent to depreciation cost for the right to use assets, and finance cost for interest accrued on lease liability, the performance are not comparable, the company said. * * * *

* IIFT completes 2018-20 batch placements

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the Commerce Ministry, on Thursday said it has completed placements for its 2018-20 batch with an average compensation of Rs 20.48 lakh per annum. "With a highest offer of Rs 75 lakh per year, the average package rose to Rs 20.48 lakh per annum annually," IIFT said in a statement.

The placement this year has witnessed participation from a large number of companies from diverse sectors, it said. Major recruiters included Reckitt Benckiser, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra,

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan & Chase, Citibank, HSBC Global Banking, Dabur, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Shell, Flipkart, Amazon, Philips, Tata Steel, and Dell, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.