Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedantu raises Rs 171 cr in round led by GGV Capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:18 IST
Vedantu raises Rs 171 cr in round led by GGV Capital

Education technology start-up Vedantu on Thursday said it has raised Rs 171 crore (USD 24 million) in a round led by global venture capital firm GGV Capital with participation from existing investors. This was in addition to the Rs 299 crore raised by the firm in August 2019.

"We are excited to have GGV Capital back us, as a unique VC firm that has backed some of the world's most successful companies, this is a huge validation for Vedantu. We want to further our mission to make this new format of live interactive classes the answer to the current engagement gaps in online education and are very excited about the future," Vedantu CEO and co-founder Vamsi Krishna said in a statement. With this round, total fund raised by the company stands at around Rs 600 crore.

Krishna said that the company sees 4.5 times year on year growth in student enrolments and it is now gearing to invest in brand and entering very strongly in new categories of age group 4-10 years beyond current customer segments. "With over 1 million lifetime learners engaged on its online learning platform, Vedantu will explore opportunities to scale impact as it achieves four times growth this year," the statement said.

"We are excited to partner with Vamsi and the Vedantu team and share GGV’s global expertise and network to help them scale and shape learning outcomes for millions of students in India and beyond," GGV Capital Managing Partner Hans Tung said said. Tung is also joining Vedantu’s board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Joint exercise India, UK armies begins

The fifth edition of exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 between the armies of India and the United Kingdom commenced at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom on Thursday. The exercise is aimed at conducting training of troops in counter-insurgency ...

Odisha govt approves 8 investment proposals worth Rs 1609 crore

Odisha government has approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority SLSWCA meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Thursday. Thes...

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch; arms, ammunition seized

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. Police, along with the 39 Romeo Force, launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kunaiyan in Poonch...

Mamata warns pvt hospitals for refusing patients covered under

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed officials to take actionagainst private hospitals which deny admission to patients covered under the state governments health insurance scheme,and cancel their licences if need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020