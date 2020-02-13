Rs 115-crore fake GST invoice racket busted; firm owner held

Nagpur,Feb 13 (PTI)The Nagpur zonal unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI)has busted a

fake invoice racket of over Rs 115 crore and arrested the proprietor of city firm on Thursday, an official said.

On the basis of specific information regarding issuance of fake invoices and availment offraudulent Input

Tax Credit (ITC), simultaneous searches were conducted by officers of DGGI at the premises of a number of taxpayers in

Ludhiana and Nagpur on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by DGGI additional director Pradip Gurumurthy.

"These searches revealed that taxpayers based at Ludhiana and Nagpur were non-existent and all the supplies

made by them to M/S Raja Cement House, Satyam Nagar in Nagpurwere merely on paper under fake invoices without

corresponding supplies of goods," the release said. Preliminary investigations have revealed Raja Cement

House had cumulatively received and issued fake invoices valued at over Rs 115 crore and availed fraudulent ITC of Rs

10.44 crore on these fake invoices, it said. "On sustained interrogation,proprietor of Raja Cement

House Raja, Ashok Agrawal, admitted the fact of receiving and issuing fake invoices and availing fraudulent input tax credit

on these fake invoices," the release said. He was arrested on Thursday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.