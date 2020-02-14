Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Chinese economy clobbered by coronavirus but set to recover soon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 05:31 IST
POLL-Chinese economy clobbered by coronavirus but set to recover soon

The coronavirus-hit Chinese economy will grow at its slowest rate since the financial crisis in the current quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the downturn will be short-lived if the outbreak is contained.

A Feb. 7-13 Reuters poll of 40 economists based in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, as well as Europe and the United States, predicted China's annual economic growth in the first quarter of 2020 to slump to 4.5% from 6.0% in the previous quarter. That drop was expected to drag down the full-year growth rate in 2020 to 5.5% from 6.1% in 2019, its weakest since at least 1990 when comparable records began.

However, economists were optimistic the economy would bounce back as soon as the second quarter, with growth then forecast to recover to a median 5.7%, according to the poll. That figure was pushed higher by several optimistic forecasts from economists based in mainland China. The range was 2.9%-6.5%.

The coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan - a nerve center in the global supply chain with a population of just under 11 million - and so far has claimed over 1,300 lives in China. That outstrips fatalities from the SARS outbreak in 2002-03 which killed 774 people worldwide. "Nobody knows the damage China's virus containment efforts will have on growth, and we probably never will for sure, given the opacity of the statistics. We reckon true GDP growth will fall below 2% in Q1, from 4.0% in Q4, which already was substantially lower than the official 6.0%," said Freya Beamish, chief Asia economist at Pantheon in London.

"The lost production probably will be made up over the remainder of this year. But some service sector activity simply will be lost... people aren't going to get their hair cut twice because they missed getting it cut in Q1, or buy two coffees to make up for missed consumption." The enforced shutdown started during the Lunar New Year - usually the busiest time for most services businesses and according to most economists will accelerate an already-noticeable downturn before the outbreak.

When asked to comment on what would happen to the economy if Chinese authorities failed to contain the virus from spreading rapidly, some mainland economists were reluctant to respond. Growth was expected to slow to 3.5% in the first quarter in a worst-case scenario, according to a median from 15 economists in response to a separate question, with forecasts ranging between zero and 5.5%.

"I think the virus will be under control by April. However, in the worst-case scenario, growth may fall to 2-3% in the first quarter and to 5% in (full-year) 2020," said Bingnan Ye, senior macroeconomic analyst at Bank of China International in Beijing. Their 2020 forecast matched the median worst-case outcome and lined up with the Chinese government's forecast for the full-year economic growth rate to fall as much as 1 percentage point in 2020.

"We do not expect a speedy recovery for the economy, even in the unlikely event that there are no new confirmed cases. After the coronavirus has been contained, it may still take four quarters to see a full recovery," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING in Hong Kong. "Compared to 2003's SARS, this is a lot more damaging."

Since then, China's economic composition has changed significantly to become a more consumption and service-driven economy from being the world's factory before. China's share of the global economy has quadrupled to 16% since the SARS outbreak, so any major disruption to economic activity is likely to have a bigger impact on the world economy now.

"Every day is a deadline in February as Wuhan coronavirus data roll in," noted Lee Hardman, currency strategist at MUFG, the most accurate forecaster for Asian currencies in 2019. "For the yuan, the overall depreciation story continues." (For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package)

(Additional reporting by Sumanto Mondal; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava and Richa Rebello; Graphics by Indradip Ghosh and Mumal Rathore Editing by Ross Finley and Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Fake news makes disease outbreaks worse, study finds

The rise of fake news - including misinformation and inaccurate advice on social media - could make disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic currently spreading in China worse, according to research published on Friday.In...

Zucker, Penguins brace for visiting Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the longest active streak of qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs in the NHL. They hope the acquisition of left wing Jason Zucker will help them on their way to their 14th straight season of postseason partic...

Sports News Roundup: Yankees expect competitive edge with Cole; Kaepernick writing memoir on protest during national anthem and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Yankees expect competitive edge with former Houston ace ColeThe Yankees and Astros traded barbs over the recent sign-stealing scandal on Thursday, but the Bronx Bombers were feeling great...

Tech firms must do more on child abuse, European police chiefs say

European police chiefs have thrown their support behind British demands for technology companies to urgently transform how they operate to prevent access to child sex abuse, Britains National Crime Agency NCA said on Friday. The NCA said ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020