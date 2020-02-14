Left Menu
Development News Edition

German economy stagnates in sign of Europe's difficulties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurt
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:43 IST
German economy stagnates in sign of Europe's difficulties

Frankfurt (Germany), Feb 14 (AP) Growth ground to a halt at the end of the year in Germany, Europe's largest economy, as manufacturing remained in a slump and exports fell, official figures showed Friday. The flat reading underlines the challenge facing the broader eurozone economy as it struggles against headwinds from the US-China trade dispute and Britain's departure from the European Union.

Both the German and eurozone figures were the weakest since 2013, when the region was suffering from a debt crisis thatnearly spelled he end of the euro currency. Germany's state statistics agency said Friday there was zero growth in the fourth quarter and a mediocre 0.6 per cent increase for the whole year.

The figures did not change the disappointing reading for the entire eurozone of 0.1 per cent growth during the fourth quarter. Germany's troubles are a central problem for the 19-country eurozone economy and the European Central Bank, which is trying to stimulate flagging growth and inflation with negative interest rates and bond purchases with newly printed money.

Germany has been a manufacturing and export champion in recent years but those areas have been sluggish. Consumer spending and services businesses have held up better and kept the country out of recession. Slowing global trade and the uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China conflict over trade have been one headwind, as businesses wonder if new tariffs, or import taxes, will disrupt their supply chains of raw materials and parts.

Another is structural change in industry, particularly the auto business, where companies must sink billions into developing electric cars and new services based on smartphone apps, both to meet regulatory pressure for lower greenhouse gas emissions and to head off competition from new entrants from the tech industry. Germany and the eurozone also face the possibility of disrupted trade with Britain, which left the EU on January 31.

Negotiators must work out a trade deal by the end of the year to avoid new tariffs and barriers to products, and time is short to reach agreement on the complex issues involved. And on top of all that come worries about the spread of the coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 illness.

“The effect of coronavirus on global supply chains is likely to keep eurozone and German growth subdued in the short term," said Rosie Colthorpe, European economist at Oxford Economics. The three biggest economies in Europe all stagnated or shrank in the last three months of the year — number 2 France saw output contract, albeit by a modest 0.1 per cent while heavily indebted Italy shrank 0.3 per cent.

Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany, said recent hopes for a modest upswing were looking a little premature at this point. "In general, the German economy remains stuck between solid private consumption and a paralyzed manufacturing sector," he said in a note. (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

No network operator allows us access to intercept equipment - Huawei

Huaweis vice president and cyber security chief John Suffolk said that to his knowledge no mobile operator had ever given the Chinese company access to the equipment it uses to intercept calls when required to do so by security services. We...

In Bengaluru, Raja and Rani get married on Valentine's Day!

Raja and Rani got married on Valentines Day at Cubbon Park here. The bride and the groom were decked up in bridal finery were heralded with traditional wedding music with nadaswaram and thavil percussion . The catch was that the married cou...

5th International Welding Congress & Weld India 2020 Held in Navi Mumbai Concludes with a High Note

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirThe IIW-Indias Mumbai Chapter organized 5th International Welding Congress 13th Weld India Exhibition of the country in association with the International Institute of Welding held during 6th February to...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares hit record even as coronavirus shows no signs of peaking

Stock markets across the world ticked higher on Friday, even as investors debated whether Chinas coronavirus outbreak would cause long-lasting damage to the global economy. Europes broad Euro STOXX 600 hit a record high, gaining 0.2 to mirr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020