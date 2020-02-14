Transformers and Rectifiers Q3 net profit at Rs 1.56 cr

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the December quarter. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 211.97 crore in the third quarter from Rs 197.84 crore in the year-ago period. The operations of the group are limited to one segment, namely the manufacturing of transformers and its components.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

