Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gayatri Projects Q3 net loss at Rs 3.68 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:17 IST
Gayatri Projects Q3 net loss at Rs 3.68 crore
Image Credit: Pixabay

Highways developer Gayatri Projects on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.68 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.87 crore in the year-ago period, Gayatri Projects said in a BSE filing.

The "net profit/loss (is) after-tax", the filing said. The consolidated income of the company dropped to Rs 847.18 crore in the October-December period, over Rs 882.64 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana require 121 for win with five wickets in hand against J&K

A seven-wicket haul by Jayant Yadav helped Haryana bounce back into contention on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday. The off-spinner took a career-best seven for 58 to bowl out the ho...

Global security conversations should hear India's views: Jaishankar says in Germany

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that global security conversations should hear the views of India as he arrived here in Germany for the prestigious Munich Security Conference. Jaishankar, who is here for the conference...

Odisha govt announces 5 pc DA hike

The Odisha government on Friday announced a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance,benefiting lakhs of its employees and pensioners. The hike, which will benefit around 3.5 lakhgovernment employees and 1.5 lakh pensioners, will come into for...

Syrian government helicopter downed in Idlib -Turkish state media

A Syrian government helicopter was downed in a rural area west of Aleppo in Syrias Idlib region, where violence and displacement have spiked in recent weeks, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday.Turkeys military has sent a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020