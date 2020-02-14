Gayatri Projects Q3 net loss at Rs 3.68 crore

Highways developer Gayatri Projects on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.68 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.87 crore in the year-ago period, Gayatri Projects said in a BSE filing.

The "net profit/loss (is) after-tax", the filing said. The consolidated income of the company dropped to Rs 847.18 crore in the October-December period, over Rs 882.64 crore a year ago.

