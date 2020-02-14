The Business Athlete: The new BMW 530i Sport launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The new BMW 530i Sport was launched in India today. The new BMW 5 Series presents an extraordinary proposition through its unique combination of elegant and athletic design, intelligent BMW technologies and class-leading driving dynamics. Available in Sport variant, the new BMW 530i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is BS-VI compliant.

The car is available at the BMW dealerships at the ex-showroom price of Rs 55,40,000. The new BMW 530i Sport is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Mediterranean Blue and Bluestone Metallic.

The range of fine upholstery combinations in the new BMW 530i Sport has Sensatec as standard and includes Canberra Beige and Black options. The new BMW 530i Sport comes with innovative technologies such as the BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control, which is part of a rigorously thought-out operating concept that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

Parking and maneuvering is made easier with the help of Parking Assistant along with the Rear View Camera and Park Distance Control (PDC). The new BMW 530i Sport.

The formal and precise design combines presence, aesthetic appeal and functionality in equal measure. Sport package shines the spotlight on the car's dynamic character and stands out with numerous trim elements in chrome and high-gloss black. The boldly designed kidney grille slats in chrome and front bumper with specific design elements in black high-gloss produce an athletic effect for the front end. The tailpipes in chrome high-gloss add a dramatic touch of style, while the classically designed 17" light-alloy wheels further emphasize its dynamic character. The sporty appearance is further rounded out by the characteristic air breathers in satinised aluminium.

Sport Package in the interior features electrically adjustable seats in sensatec and interior trim in black high-gloss with highlight trim finishers in pearl chrome. The sporty appearance is apparent in the whole car, from the multifunction sport leather steering wheel to exclusive door sill finishers with BMW logo. Ambient lighting package with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The innovative petrol-powered engine from the BMW Efficient Dynamics family offers spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to its unrivalled BMW Twin Power Turbo technology, it melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 530i produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp with a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 - 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.1 seconds. The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency.

Furthermore, the new BMW 530i Sport comes with a Launch Control function as standard. Using the driving experience control switch, the driver can choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions (Comfort, Sport, ECO PRO and Sport+). Overwhelming driving comfort is a result of the cutting edge suspension system that improves ride quality and suspension by stabilizing all irregularities of the road surface. The rear suspension and double-wishbone front suspension work together to provide excellent anti-roll control when cornering, but never at the expense of ride comfort.

The new BMW 5 Series provides unparalleled performance coupled with cutting-edge safety technologies. BMW's exemplary safety provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Active PDC rear, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Runflattyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor and integrated emergency spare wheel. Adaptive LED Headlights along with BMW Selective Beam anti-dazzle high beam can automatically adjust its concentrated gaze onto the road with a range of up to 500 metres.

With BMW EfficientDynamics, the BMW 5 Series is equipped with the most comprehensive technology packages to reduce fuel consumption and increase performance. Aerodynamic excellence and resulting fuel efficiency are guaranteed by details such as the side air blades on the tailgate and the air curtain integrated into the air inlets at the front. These measures are aided by additional features such as the 50:50 weight distribution, low centre of gravity, intelligent lightweight construction, automatic start/stop function, ECO PRO mode, brake energy regeneration, electric power steering and more.

The new BMW 530i Sport is equipped with a wide range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems to make it comfortable and convenient for the users, like BMW Virtual Assistant that understands voice commands, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, with the 12.3" fully digital Instrument Display which visualizes driving-related cockpit information in a style that reflects the selected driving mode, BMW iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition, 26 cm (10.25") touchscreen with 3D maps enabled navigation, 12 loud speakers with 205 Watts HiFi Loudspeaker System, Wireless Apple CarPlay® and connectivity through Bluetooth and USB. BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus packages further reduce the cost of ownership of the all-new BMW 5 Series. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage of their preference.

These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and scheduled maintenance work with a choice of plans starting from three yrs / 40,000 kms with effective cost Rs 17,300 per year. Additionally, another unique facility allows BMW customers to extend the service and repair packages upto 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms during the run time by just paying a differential amount. BMW India now also offers similar service packages for older cars too. Optional BMW Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period.

Customers can service their BMW vehicles by booking an appointment throughout its service network in India. BMW ensures complete peace of mind and hassle-free servicing with innovative solutions such as BMW Smart Video and BMW Smart Repair service. The app-based BMW Smart Video Solution allows technicians to share a video of the vehicle to explain the service /repair requirements and quotation for customer's approval in real-time.

Additionally, BMW Smart Repair service ensures faster repairs and reduction in cost for small and medium-size repairs. Latest technology and tools are used to carry out targeted repairs without having to replace bigger parts. BMW Smart Repair includes body and paint related jobs including plastic parts, dents, spot paint job, headlight, alloy wheel and leather works. Repairs are performed with precision as per BMW's standard guidelines by highly trained BMW service technicians, using only genuine BMW tools and equipment.

BMW Group India is the pioneer in bringing luxurious dealerships to India and has set a decisive course by establishing dealerships of international standards with very high benchmarks in service quality and customer care. With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touch-points across the country. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.