Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST dues from Centre to TN over Rs 12K crore:Finance Secretary

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 18:01 IST
GST dues from Centre to TN over Rs 12K crore:Finance Secretary

The Goods and Services Tax arrears due from the Centre to Tamil Nadu currently stands

at Rs 12,263 crore, State Finance Secretary S Krishnan said. "We have received some arrears over the last two weeks.

The current outstanding amount is Rs 12,263 crore," he told reporters on Friday.

Listing some salient features of the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, he said the state has

pegged its own tax revenue to grow by 10.52 per cent to reach Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the revised budget estimates for

2020-21. "It is a realistic target. There were times when tax

revenue grew by more than 12 per cent..this time we have moderated to a nominal tax growth rate," he said.

According to the budget, the State's Own Tax Revenue is estimated to be Rs 1,20,809.3 crore for 2019-20.

The State's Own Tax Revenue is estimated to increase to Rs 1,33,530.30 crore in budget estimates for 2020-21,

Krishnan said. For 2021-22, he said the own tax revenue was estimated

at Rs 1,52,270.66 crore and for 2022-23, Rs 1,73,664.49 crore. To a query on revenue from the Tamil Nadu State

Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which sells liquor through its retail outlets, the Finance Secretary said it was expected to

be around Rs 30,000 crore for 2019-20. Asked about increase in liquor prices, he said it was

expected to mop up an additional Rs 2,000 crore to the exchequer.

On funds allocated under the State Disaster Management Fund, he said the Centre has increased its share to Rs 1,360

crore from the earlier Rs 825 crore. "We have intimated that it will not be sufficient. But

we expect there will be additional allocation under the 15th Finance Commission," he said.PTI VIJ

BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects challenge to TN election rule on draw of lots to

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging a Tamil Nadu Panchayats electionrule which provided for draw of lots to decide the winner in case of a tie on vote count in polls, holding it cannot beconsidered anti-democratic or...

IndiGo to start daily flight on Delhi-Dammam route from Mar 10

Budget carrier IndiGo on Friday announced it would be starting a daily flight between Delhi and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from March 10. With this new addition, the airline will now operate a total of five daily direct flights connecting Damma...

Aircel-Maxis cases: ED, CBI file status report of investigation against Chidambaram, son Karti

Filing status reports of investigation in the Aircel-Maxis cases involving former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti before a Delhi court on Friday, the ED said active investigation into the matter was going on, while the CBI ...

'The Invisible Man' to release in India on February 28

Elisabeth Moss-starrer Hollywood horror film The Invisible Man is all set to be released in India on February 28. The film, brought to the theatres here by the Universal Pictures International India, will open in Hindi and English.A terrify...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020